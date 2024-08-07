Latter-day Saint missionary from Haiti dies from medical complications, Church says

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A missionary with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has passed away while on a mission.

Sister Jenny Lucas, 26, of Pétion-Ville, Haiti, was serving in the Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission when she died on Aug. 2 from “what is believed to be sudden complications related to a preexisting medical condition,” the Church said in a press release.

The Church said that Lucas has been serving since January 2024.

“We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Sister Lucas and the missionaries she was serving alongside. We pray they will each be comforted with the love and peace of the Savior during this time of mourning,” the Church said.