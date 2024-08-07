2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 In 60: #18 BYU’s LJ Martin (Running Back)

Aug 7, 2024, 2:18 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYThe countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. BYU Cougar running back LJ Martin comes in at No. 18.


Martin joins fellow Cougars No. 27 Micah Harper (S), No. 29 Keanu Hill (TE), No. 30 Weylin Lapuaho (OL), and No. 31 Jack Kelly (LB) on this year’s 60 in 60 list. Martin is the ninth Cougar to make the 2024 list.

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

BYU’s LJ Martin

With a father, John, who played basketball at Western New Mexico, and a mother, Genevieve, who played softball at Western New Mexico, it’s no surprise LJ Martin developed into a terrific athlete.

Martin was rated a three-star prospect and the No. 37 running back in the nation by 247Sports.com coming out of Canutillo High School in 2022. The 2022 Texas 5A MVP rushed for 2,137 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior.

Amazingly, that production paled to Martin’s 2021 accomplishments. The 6’2, 225-pound back accounted for 3,144 yards on offense while finding the endzone 37 times. He ran for 2,737 yards and 29 touchdowns; caught 15 balls for 376 yards and a TD; completed two passes, including a touchdown throw; and took a kickoff back for a touchdown.

Martin’s athleticism also shined on the hardwood as he was a two-time all-district first-team selection for the Eagles.

RELATED: LJ Martin ‘Participating In Everything’ At Fall Camp

Martin enters his sophomore season at BYU as an Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big 12 fourth-team selection. The true freshman led the Cougars with 518 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and four rushing scores. Martin ran for a season-high 93 yards, including a career-long 55-yard gallop against Texas Tech in October.

RELATED STORIES

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Continues To Split First-Team QB Reps As Scrimmage Looms

The first scrimmage of fall camp is approaching for BYU football.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Exclusive: Tij Iginla Dreams Of Winning A Stanley Cup With Utah After A Busy First Summer

Following several key and impactful moments in his young career, Iginla is excited for the future with Team Canada and the Utah Hockey Club. 

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Athlete Kenneth Rooks Reaches Podium In Men’s Steeplechase

Former BYU track athlete Kenneth Rooks won a silver medal in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

JJ & Alex: Is BYU Really Looking At Five Quarterbacks For Its Starter?

The big question at BYU fall camp is the quarterback race, and head coach Kalani Sitake has made it clear he is in no rush to name a starter.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 3 In Preseason Top 25

BYU women's soccer enters the 2024 season with high expectations.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club GM Bill Armstrong Talks Delta Center Upgrades, Rebuild, Team Name

But before making the trip to Salt Lake City, General Manager Bill Armstrong joined the NHL Network to discuss the team’s relocation and all that entails.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

60 In 60: #18 BYU’s LJ Martin (Running Back)