60 In 60: #18 BYU’s LJ Martin (Running Back)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty's 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. BYU Cougar running back LJ Martin comes in at No. 18.



Martin joins fellow Cougars No. 27 Micah Harper (S), No. 29 Keanu Hill (TE), No. 30 Weylin Lapuaho (OL), and No. 31 Jack Kelly (LB) on this year’s 60 in 60 list. Martin is the ninth Cougar to make the 2024 list.

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

BYU’s LJ Martin

With a father, John, who played basketball at Western New Mexico, and a mother, Genevieve, who played softball at Western New Mexico, it’s no surprise LJ Martin developed into a terrific athlete.

Martin was rated a three-star prospect and the No. 37 running back in the nation by 247Sports.com coming out of Canutillo High School in 2022. The 2022 Texas 5A MVP rushed for 2,137 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior.

Amazingly, that production paled to Martin’s 2021 accomplishments. The 6’2, 225-pound back accounted for 3,144 yards on offense while finding the endzone 37 times. He ran for 2,737 yards and 29 touchdowns; caught 15 balls for 376 yards and a TD; completed two passes, including a touchdown throw; and took a kickoff back for a touchdown.

Martin’s athleticism also shined on the hardwood as he was a two-time all-district first-team selection for the Eagles.

Martin enters his sophomore season at BYU as an Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big 12 fourth-team selection. The true freshman led the Cougars with 518 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and four rushing scores. Martin ran for a season-high 93 yards, including a career-long 55-yard gallop against Texas Tech in October.

