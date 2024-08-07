2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Exclusive: Tij Iginla Dreams Of Winning A Stanley Cup With Utah After A Busy First Summer

Aug 7, 2024, 2:52 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s been an eventful summer for 18-year-old Tij Iginla. After being selected No. 6 overall by the Utah Hockey Club in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Canada native then participated in the World Junior Showcase for his country. 

Following several key and impactful moments in his young career, Iginla is excited for the future with Team Canada and the Utah Hockey Club. 

2024 NHL Draft 

More than a month removed from the moment his name was called by the Utah Hockey Club in this year’s draft, Iginla has had some time to reflect on what that meant to him. While it was a defining moment in his career, his focus on bettering himself and his game has remained the same. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

“Obviously the draft was an unreal moment and something I’ve looked forward to my entire life,” Iginla told KSL Sports. “But at the same time, it’s just a step. It feels like a lot has changed but at the same time day-to-day, not a lot has changed. Kind of funny. So just keep working and trying to improve my game in as many areas as possible.” 

Shortly after being selected, Iginla participated in Utah’s Development camp to showcase his skills and begin working with the franchise’s coaching staff. At the conclusion of the camp, Utah’s first ever draft pick received a warm welcome from fans as he was introduced for the first time. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

“That was really special for sure to hear that loud cheer with my name. But even the turnout to the development camp game. You could definitely tell how excited Salt Lake is to have a hockey team and I bet they can’t wait for the season to start,” he said. 

2024 Summer Showcase 

Fast forward to this past week, Iginla was busy lacing up his skates for Team Canada in the Junior Summer Showcase.  

In two games against the United States and Finland, Iginla finished with two goals and two assists, capturing the attention of a lot of scouts and likely cementing himself a spot on the roster for the World Junior Championships this winter. 

“I think I demonstrated all parts of my game. I felt like I was fast and creative but showed my competitiveness, work ethic, and some physicality as well,” Iginla explained during a phone interview with KSL Sports hockey insider Cole Bagley. 

“I definitely hope [to make Canada’s World Junior Roster],” he added. “That would be unreal to get to play there.” 

Another highlight for Iginla was the chance to play alongside his future Utah teammate, Cole Beaudoin, who was selected No. 24 overall in the first round.  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

“It was good to see ‘Beauds’, as we call him,” Iginla said. “He’s an unreal player, just a workhouse, so strong, big and fast. He’s a guy that’s willing to do whatever for the team to have success. I’m excited to keep going on this journey with him.” 

What’s Up Next for Tij Iginla? 

Looking ahead, the next major event for Iginla will be Utah’s Rookie Camp next month in Salt Lake City before the season starts. 

Overall, he’s simply focused on showcasing his abilities and doing as well as he can in front of his new coaches. But as this journey really begins, Tij wants Utah fans to know that his primary career goal is to bring a Stanley Cup to the Wasatch Front. 

“A goal of mine has always been to win a Stanley Cup. I think the team is really heading in the right direction. So, it would be a dream of mine to win a Cup with Utah for sure. That’s what I want them [Utah fans] to know,” Iginla said. 

Utah Hockey Schedule 

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s home opener on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

