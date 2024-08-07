Car in closed garage revealed as source of Vineyard CO leak; two remain in critical condition

VINEYARD — Officials with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said two people are still in critical condition following an overnight carbon monoxide leak that occurred in the Edgewater Geneva Townhome complex in Vineyard.

One woman has been flown to Intermountain Medical Center for further treatment.

The source of the carbon monoxide poisoning has since been resolved as caused by a car.

“The car was in the garage,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “We believe it was running, or had been running at least, when the first deputy got there.”

Cannon said a first responder smelled heavy exhaust fumes when arriving at the scene.

The UCSO said the six people affected by the poisoning were inside the home. The two most affected were inside the running vehicle. They said the evidence at the scene revealed the leak to have been the result of an accident rather than intentional.

“The garages in these apartments are typically very small. It wouldn’t take long for a running car to fill it up,” Cannon said.

Carbon monoxide fumes reportedly leaked from the garage to inside the home, sickening four residents who are now expected to be OK.

Officials added that carbon monoxide tested at heightened levels in neighboring homes as well, the residents inside were not affected in those homes.

Carbon monoxide is called “the silent killer” because it is invisible and odorless. Police and fire officials both said it is imperative to change out the batteries of alarm detection systems every six months.