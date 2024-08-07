Former BYU Cougar Kenneth Rooks wins silver medal in 3,000 meter men’s steeplechase

PARIS — Former BYU Cougar Kenneth Rooks is the silver medalist in the 3,000 meter men’s steeplechase.

KSL TV witnessed his gutsy move that launched him to a second-place finish.

Rooks started the final, racing from the back. Then in the final lap, he pulled away and held on for a silver medal finish.

He ran a personal best time of eight minutes, 6.41 seconds. It was a special moment.

“It was just a dream,” Rooks told KSL TV. “Sometimes, I’ll just dream of races and how they’ll turn out. But it was just incredible to just experience for real life, and live the dream.”

Rooks has a lot to celebrate tonight. This is the third-ever Olympic silver medalist in U.S. men’s steeplechase history.