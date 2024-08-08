2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH FIREWATCH

‘Clay Pit’ wildfire grows to 200 acres near Saratoga Springs

Aug 7, 2024, 7:18 PM | Updated: 10:58 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK AND LAUREN STEINBRECHER, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah County — A new wildfire quickly grew to about 200 acres in the area of Saratoga Springs on Wednesday evening.

Saratoga Springs officials told KSL TV that the Clay Pit Fire started as a brush fire in a popular target practice area in Israel Canyon at approximately 5 p.m.

The smoke could be seen around Utah County, as the flames quickly fanned up the mountain not far from neighborhoods in Saratoga Springs. Residents stood on their front porches and gathered on neighborhood streets to watch.

Mother and daughter Sue and Emma Barney looked up at the hillside, as the fire engulfed trees and shrubs. They said they saw smoke from their house and came out to see what was going on.

They said they’ve evacuated twice before from wildfires in the past.

“If the wind changes or anything changes, then that’s when you get nervous,” Sue Barney said. “That’s when we’re like, ‘Oh, crap!'”

This time, four different aircraft were quick to attack, dropping water and retardant. Six different agencies jumped in to help, also fighting from the ground.

“The winds have actually kind of pushed the fire up into the canyon, as opposed to towards the homes in Saratoga Springs,” said Saratoga Springs City PR Specialist AnneElise Harrison. “So the fire has stayed on state lands.”

Residents were not ordered to evacuate, though Harrison explained that communication towers at the top of the mountain became a concern.

“They are concentrating on protecting those towers, because that’s where the fire is directed at this time,” she said.

A Bureau of Land Management spokesperson said the cause of the Clay Pit Fire is under investigation. Harrison and several neighbors said the area is a popular spot for target shooting.

Standing facing the smokey hills Wednesday evening, Sue and Emma Barney looked toward an area where they say people often target practice.

“I wonder if someone was shooting right there, and that’s where it started,” Emma Barney said, pointing to an area by a road now burnt and charred.

They were just glad that the fire stayed away from homes, allowing them to watch without worry.

“It’s awesome that they got so many helicopters so quickly, and the planes,” Sue Barney said.

“They’re working hard,” Emma Barney added.

By nightfall Wednesday, a BLM spokesperson said the fire had stopped forward progression. Crews had not yet established any containment.

Multiple agencies, including Saratoga Springs Fire, Lehi Fire, Unified Fire Authority, Utah County Fire, State, and BLM responded. BLM said crews will fight the fire overnight on the ground, and air support is expected to pick back up Thursday morning.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

Dry Fork Fire in Rich county near Big Creek Road and Big Creek Canyon. (Utah Fire Info)...

Carlysle Price

Dry Fork Fire started near Big Creek Canyon

A new fire started Tuesday near Big Creek Canyon in Rich County, officials said.

1 day ago

This image provided by the USDA Forest Service shows the Alexander Mountain Fire near Loveland, Col...

Josuee Sanchez, KSL NewsRadio

Study says inhaling wildfire smoke can increase risk of dementia

Inhaling wildfire smoke leads to an increased risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s, according to a new study from the Alzheimer’s Association. 

3 days ago

five men cross their arms while standing in front of a fire engine...

Brian Carlson

Local firefighters are helping battle out-of-state blaze as smoke drifts into Utah

Much of the awful haze polluting the air across Utah lately is coming from massive wildfires burning in Oregon and California. Right now a small team of Utah firefighters are there answering those states' calls for help.

5 days ago

Sheep Rock Fire started Tuesday in Beaver County. (Utah Fire Info)...

Carlysle Price

Sheep Rock Fire started in Beaver County

A new fire started in Beaver County Tuesday, and is an estimated 30 acres. Rocky Mountain Power cut power off for some residents due to fire conditions.

8 days ago

(UDOT)...

Josh Ellis

New Summit County wildfire threatening structures

A wildfire burning along state Route 248 between Kamas and Jordanelle Reservoir is threatening structures.

10 days ago

Interstate 15 in both directions were closed for a time Sunday evening in southern Utah due to the ...

Mark Jones

New fire in southern Utah impacts traffic on Interstate 15

Interstate 15 in both directions were closed for a time Sunday in southern Utah due to the start of a new fire.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

‘Clay Pit’ wildfire grows to 200 acres near Saratoga Springs