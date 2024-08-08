2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Equipment failure causes power outage in West Valley City

Aug 7, 2024, 7:49 PM

Rocky Mountain Power customers have seen outages in the hottest days of the year, when they need it...

Rocky Mountain Power customers have seen outages in the hottest days of the year, when they need it most. RMP said the cause is due to enhanced safety settings during wildfire season. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — Nearly 2,500 customers in West Valley City are without power due to equipment failure Wednesday evening.

Jona Whitesides with Rocky Mountain Power told KSL that the failure happened at their substation near 2700 W. 4600 South.

Whitesides said crews are working on repairing the substation and are also examining whether they can temporarily switch customers to another substation.

According to the RMP website, power should be restored by midnight.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.

