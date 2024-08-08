2024 Paris Olympic coverage
CRIME

Burglary suspect arrested after barricading themselves in Murray hotel room

Aug 7, 2024, 8:22 PM

SWAT teams at the Residence Inn in Murray attempting to arrest a burglary suspect who barricaded th...

SWAT teams at the Residence Inn in Murray attempting to arrest a burglary suspect who barricaded themselves in a hotel room Aug. 7, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MURRAY — Police arrested a burglary suspect who allegedly barricaded themselves in a hotel room, prompting SWAT to be called on Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Aymee Race with the Unified Police Department said police responded to a vehicle burglary in Holladay at approximately 6 a.m. Race said that surveillance footage showed the suspect, armed with a weapon, breaking into the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

She said police were able to use GPS technology to track the suspect to the Residence Inn at 171 E. 5300 South. Murray police arrived at the hotel and tried to contact the suspect but learned that a weapon and “other materials” made the arrest more difficult, according to Race.

“The officers did push the door open, but at that point, they could tell that they were possibly barricading themselves inside the hotel room,” Race said.

Because of the weapon and barricade situation, Murray police called for SWAT and Unified police to take over the operation.

Race said that SWAT was able to make entry into the hotel room and took two people into custody. The two confirmed to police that the burglary suspect was still inside the hotel room. Another person did exit the room and the suspect was shortly arrested.

Police are interviewing the suspect, and UPD said it would release more information about the suspect after gathering more information.

