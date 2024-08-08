2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Taberon Honie executed for 1998 killing of Claudia Marie Benn

Aug 8, 2024, 12:31 AM | Updated: 1:09 am

Death row inmate Taberon Honie listens during a commutation hearing before the Utah Board of Pardon...

Death row inmate Taberon Honie listens during a commutation hearing before the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole Monday. Four women, all related to Claudia Benn whom he brutally murdered in 1998, testified Tuesday that he should be put to death. (Utah Board of Pardons and Parole)

(Utah Board of Pardons and Parole)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — Taberon Dave Honie, 48, was put to death early Thursday morning for the murder of Claudia Marie Benn, who was 49 when she was killed in 1998.

The announcement was made at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

“The sentence, the execution of Taberon Dave Honie has been carried out,” Utah Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Tapahe said in a media briefing room at the prison. It was planned to bring journalists who witnessed the execution to the same people when the department planned to hold a final press conference.

Honie was given a lethal injection at the Utah State Prison while strapped to an execution gurney. If all went according to the state’s execution plan, he was connected to an IV, then the curtains were pulled back in the execution chamber and he was given an opportunity to speak his last words before the command of his death was given and a fatal drug administered.

State officials said they would reveal details of Honie’s death, including the official time of death and Honie’s final words, if any.

Witnesses watched through windows into the execution chamber, the first time it has been used at the new prison, built in 2022. It was previously stated by law enforcement that seven people related to Benn, or associated with her, would watch the death sentence carried out.

Daughter of Utah death row inmate navigates complicated dance of grief and healing before execution

Seven journalists were among those in attendance in a separate witness room to watch what the Utah Department of Corrections characterized as a meticulously planned execution. Honie was expected to have five witnesses, four from his family and his attorney.

Over a mile away from the prison dozens of people gathered at a designated “free speech zone” to sing, pray and generally protest the execution.

Rony Charles was one of those who showed up to protest Honie’s execution.

Charles, who is originally from Haiti, said he is a Christian and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he does not believe capital punishment lines up with the teachings of Christ.

“It is barbarism, in my view,” Charles said. “Who gives me the right to take someone else’s life? I don’t think no one should have that right – that power – and reason to take someone else’s life. It’s barbarism killing another human being.”

The state keeps the source of its lethal drugs a secret but Honie was expected to receive pentobarbital for the lethal injection. Two people with medical training administered a drug through an IV, neither sure which of the chemicals introduced to his body was the lethal drug.

Honie was moved to an observation cell Wednesday morning where he was given his last meal. He was allowed to meet with family and his legal team on his final day. He ordered a cheeseburger as a final meal, prepared inside the prison.

Honie said through prison officials that he preferred that his last meal be remembered as the one he shared with family previously. Visitors met with Honie only in pairs and through a barrier. He reportedly visited with his daughter and his parents, among others.

Taberon Dave Honie, 48, will be put to death by lethal injection tonight, just after midnight, barring any last-minute reprieves. (Utah Department of Corrections) The three groups - Death Penalty Action, For Whom the Bell Tolls, and Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty - protesting in front of the Utah Capitol on Aug. 7, 2024. (KSL TV) An observation cell where Taberon Honie will be housed in the hours leading up to his scheduled execution just after midnight on Aug. 8, 2024. (Utah Department of Corrections) Taberon Honie is set to be executed by lethal injection just after midnight on Aug. 8, 2024. (Utah Department of Corrections) Death row inmate Taberon Honie arrives for a Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the Utah State Correctional Facility, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS Death row inmate Taberon Honie looks on following the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the Utah State Correctional Facility, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS Deathrow inmate Taberon Honie appeared before State Board of Pardons and Parole, asking them to spare his life Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Brian Carlson, KSL TV) Death row inmate Taberon Honie looks on during the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the Utah State Correctional Facility, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS Death row inmate Taberon Honie listens during a commutation hearing before the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole Monday. Four women, all related to Claudia Benn whom he brutally murdered in 1998, testified Tuesday that he should be put to death. (Utah Board of Pardons and Parole) Death row inmate Taberon Honie leaves the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing Monday, July 22, 2024, at the Utah State Correctional Facility, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS Death row inmate Taberon Honie speaks during the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing Monday, July 22, 2024, at the Utah State Correctional Facility, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool) FILE - This April 18, 2024, photo released by the Utah Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Taberon Dave Honie, who was convicted of aggravated murder in the brutal stabbing of his girlfriend's mother. (Utah Department of Corrections via AP, File)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

He also reportedly spoke with a spiritual adviser from the Hopi Reservation.

Prison and Department of Corrections officials held press conferences hourly Wednesday afternoon and evening.

As a matter of routine, the prison in placed on lockdown on the day of the execution. A group filed a lawsuit claiming the ability to protest an execution from a mile away was too far.

The protesting groups were made up of national organizations opposed to the death penalty — Death Penalty Action, the For Whom the Bell Tolls initiative, and Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty — they were also joined by the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, and Randy Gardner, the brother of Ronnie Lee Gardner, the last person executed in Utah in 2010.

Police expect protest outside of execution of Taberon Honie

The group made an appeal to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who had previously denied a reprieve for Honie. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole also denied Honie’s petition to commute his death sentence.

Honie was Utah’s eighth execution since the United States Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1977. Utah’s Gary Gilmore, was the first person in the nation to be executed after the death penalty became legal. His case was given national attention, partly because he elected to be killed by firing squad.

Since Gilmore, the following have been killed by the state:

Utah has five inmates on death row: Von Lester Taylor, Anthony Archuleta, Douglas Carter, Troy Kell and Ralph Menzies.

Douglas Lovell recently had his death sentence vacated and sent back to a district court to be resentenced.

In Texas Wednesday, Arthur Lee Burton was executed. According to deathpenaltyinfo.org, Texas has executed 586 since the death penalty’s return, with Oklahoma’s 123 as the next-highest total.

Daniel Woodruff contributed to this story.

 

 

