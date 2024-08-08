Kanye West picks Salt Lake City for 1 of 3 worldwide ‘Vultures 2’ listening experiences

SALT LAKE CITY — Rappers Ye — the 24-time Grammy winner formerly known as Kanye West — and Ty Dolla $ign are bringing the listening experience for their new album “Vultures 2” to Salt Lake City on Friday.

The event will be held at the Delta Center at 8 p.m. with tickets ranging from $60 to $350.

Interestingly, Salt Lake City is one of three locations in the world to host a “Vultures 2” listening event, joining South Korea on Aug. 23 and Taiwan on Aug. 25, according to Instagram posts from Ty Dolla $ign.

The pair is scheduled to visit South Korea’s Goyang Stadium for a Vultures event, but details of the Taiwan venue and ticketing situation are not yet known, according to reporting from Billboard.

“Vultures 2” was released Saturday and is the direct sequel to the duo’s “Vultures 1” album, which was released on Feb. 9.

“Vultures 1” topped the Billboard 200 chart in back-to-back weeks following its release, marking the first time Ye held the top spot for more than a week since his 2011 album “Watch the Throne.”

“Carnival” was the undisputed hit of the duo’s “Vultures 1” album — reaching the top spot on the Billboard 100 in March and becoming Ye’s first chart-topper in 13 years after featuring on “E.T.” by Katy Perry in 2011. Additionally, it was his first No. 1 as a lead artist since “Stronger” in 2007.

In October 2019, Ye brought his church-themed concert, “Sunday Service,” to the Gateway Plaza in Salt Lake City at no cost.

It is not confirmed whether Ye and Ty Dolla $ign will be in attendance for the listening party, though, Culted reported on his “Vultures 1” listening experiences and said “fans get treated to a listening experience that entails Kanye West wearing his now signature full-face covering and dancing around the stage.”

Additionally, Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a picture of what appears to be a screenshot of text messages between him and Ye.

“Yo Ye. salt lake city friday? sound like the move -JC,” read the first message, apparently sent by Clarkson.

“Yessiiiir. Good hearing from you. How you been,” Ye responded.

“always man. been good just locking in for the summer getting ready for szn. how you? looking forward to seeing you man been a min,” Clarkson said.

If Clarkson’s post is any indication, fans can expect to see Ye in Salt Lake City come Friday night.

