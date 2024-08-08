2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL INVESTIGATES

Remembering Claudia Benn: A life of service and love

Aug 7, 2024, 11:10 PM | Updated: 11:12 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY COURTNEY JOHNS, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Claudia Benn is remembered by her family as a strong matriarch committed to serving others.

On July 10, 1998, her life ended much earlier than it should have, at the hands of a man set to be executed by the state of Utah for her murder.

Taberon Honie went to Benn’s home to see his ex-girlfriend, who was Benn’s daughter. She was helping her daughter, by letting her stay there, and on that night, Benn was babysitting her three grandchildren, including Honie’s 2-year-old daughter.

Benn was just 49 when she died.

Despite the brutality behind her death, her family says they have worked hard to remember her not by how she died, but how she lived.

No loved ones responded to the KSL Investigators’ calls or messages, but several spoke during Honie’s commutation hearing in July about what kind of woman Claudia was.

A sense of service

Claudia Benn was born on June 19, 1949, and grew up in Page, Arizona, according to her obituary published in The Spectrum.

According to her family, Benn’s life was marked by a deep sense of service and compassion. “My aunt just wanted to help,” Sarah China, Benn’s niece said during Honie’s commutation hearing.

Benn married in 1969 and had three daughters. In the 1980s, she pursued a higher education, earning an associate degree from Southern Utah State College in Cedar City before transferring to the University of Utah to major in sociology. While at the university, she worked at the Women’s Resource Center, helping women further their education.

Professional achievements

Claudia’s professional journey included serving as a substance abuse counselor for the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah and holding the position of Vice Chairwoman of the Shivwits Band of Paiutes.

“She was a mover and shaker and she was a leader,” recalled her cousin, Betsy China, during the commutation hearing.

Claudia was also known for her love of Tina Turner.

“And now they’re together up there rocking out in the high above heavens,” said her niece, China.

A devoted family member

Despite her many roles, Benn’s family was always her top priority. She took in family members when they needed a place to stay. Sarah China lived with her aunt for a few years when her family was struggling.

“She provided for me, taught me right from wrong,” she recalled.

Another niece, Trevia Wall, testified that Benn “taught me to be proud of who I am and where I come from. And to always know my worth.”

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

KSL Investigates

Cindy Soderstrom shows KSL’s Matt Gephardt the cards she bought for $250 but she says are now wor...

Matt Gephardt

Can the new owner of a retail brand renege on a promise of never expiring gift cards?

Bed Bath and Beyond promised its gift cards would last forever before going bankrupt. The brand is now back, but a Utah woman holding onto hundreds of dollars’ worth of gift cards says forever has turned into never.

13 hours ago

KSL Investigators shop at different stores to find out who has the cheapest school supplies. (Matth...

Matt Gephardt

School supplies: Here’s what you can expect to pay at five retailers in Utah

For the fifth straight year, the KSL Investigators hit the same five retailers for school supplies: Walmart, Target, Dollar General, Smith’s, and Amazon.

1 day ago

Kody Killian, a plumber for the Utah State Prison in 2022, tells KSL Investigators his experience ...

Courtney Johns, KSL TV

‘He was a blessing,’ former prison employee opens up about man set for execution

The KSL Investigators uncover Taberon Honie's case history and the personal experiences of those who interacted with him during the 26 years leading up to his scheduled execution.

1 day ago

The logo of T-Mobile on one of its stores in Utah....

Matt Gephardt

Class action lawsuit alleges T-Mobile broke its price lock guarantee

On the heels of a Get Gephardt investigation into a viewer’s assertion that T-Mobile has reneged its price lock guarantee, the mobile phone company now faces a class-action lawsuit.

6 days ago

Utah's newly constructed execution chamber inside the Utah State Correctional Facility....

Daniella Rivera

What we know about the drug Utah plans to use in upcoming execution

Utah law includes a secrecy statute, protecting certain information about how the state carries out executions. The KSL Investigators dig into what we can know about the drugs the state intends to use in an upcoming execution.

6 days ago

Earl Foote, of Nexus IT Consultants, and KSL’s Matt Gephardt run several scam scenarios through C...

Matt Gephardt

AI Revolution: Can you protect yourself from scams and frauds by using AI?

Americans are getting scammed and defrauded in numbers never seen before. But can using artificial intelligence help you turn the tables on fraud?

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Remembering Claudia Benn: A life of service and love