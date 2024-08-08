BYU Athletics Greet Fans At 19th Annual Cougar Kickoff

PROVO, Utah – The annual Cougar Kickoff is a sign that another year of BYU Athletics is approaching.

BYU Athletics greeted fans at the school’s West Campus Field, often known as the old Provo High location, for the 19th edition of the fan-friendly event.

Players from BYU Athletics teams signed autographs for fans

Players from BYU football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, golf, softball, and more were on location interacting with fans and signing autographs.

From the football team, some of the notable players, such as Tyler Batty, Gerry Bohanon, LJ Martin, and Jake Retzlaff, were stationed under a tent for fans to line up, interact, and receive autographs.

BYU had free posters that featured the football program’s 2024 schedule for players to sign.

Head coach Kalani Sitake and his staff were working inside the Student Athlete Building in preparation for Saturday’s upcoming scrimmage.

BYU basketball players at the Cougar Kickoff included returning lettermen Dallin Hall, Trevin Knell, Trey Stewart and heralded newcomers Egor Demin and Brody Kozlowski.

Amber Whiting’s women’s basketball program was also on location, interacting with fans.

In addition to interacting with players and autographs, there were inflatable bounce houses and games for kids. BYU athletics also sold game-worn Nike football jerseys from the Independence era for $25 each. Some of the uniforms had bowl game patches from the Poinsettia Bowl and Miami Beach Bowl on them.

Another hot item was the beloved CougarTail from BYU Concessions. This fall, the fan-favorite maple bar will have new packaging. Instead of a sleeve, the CougarTails will be placed in a box so no frosting hits the top of the packaging.

BYU rolled out the new CougarTail packaging during the spring sports season.

The first home football game is BYU’s season opener against Southern Illinois on August 31 at LaVell Edwards Stadium at 6 p.m. (MT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and KSL NewsRadio.

