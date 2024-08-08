Former Aggie Chari Hawkins Posts Fifth-Best 100m Hurdles Time In Heptathlon

PARIS – Former Utah State track star Chari Hawkins started strong in the heptathlon at the Paris Olympics with the fifth-fastest time in the 100m hurdles.

Hawkins attended Utah State from 2011 to 2015 and racked up dozens of accolades as an Aggie.

Competition is underway in the heptathlon! Taliyah Brooks 🇺🇸 gets off to a great start as she sets a 13.00 (-0.1) season best in the 100m hurdles and sits in second after one event at 1,124 points. Chari Hawkins and Anna Hall sit in fifth and seventh after one event.… pic.twitter.com/1jHKVOqVLH — FloTrack (@FloTrack) August 8, 2024

Chari Hawkins, Team USA Kick Off Heptathlon On The Track

The heptathlon is an all-around track and field event that consists of seven events spread over two days. From sprints and jumps to throwing, the athletes earn points in each event with the highest total score winning.

After the first two heats of the 100m Hurdles passed, Hawkins as well as the United States’ Taliyah Brooks and Anna Hall all stepped up to the start line.

Hawkins finished in 13.16 seconds, the fifth-fastest time across all three heats. As for the other two Americans, Brooks finished second and a slow start time for Hall had her come in sixth.

Hawkins earned 1100 points for her performance in the first event of the Heptathlon.

On day one, Hawkins will also take on High Jump, Shot Put, and the 200m.

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics takes place Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games are comprised of 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for more than 10,000 athletes.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL