ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Driver crashed into tree, rescued from burning car

Aug 8, 2024, 8:34 AM | Updated: 1:44 pm

Police lights...

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

HIGHLAND — A 17-year-old was transported to a hospital after he crashed into a tree and was rescued from his burning car.

According to a post from Lone Peak Fire, a police officer with the Lone Peak Police Department was off-duty and driving home when he saw the vehicle “fly by at a high rate.”

The car was reportedly heading west on Canal Blvd. in Highland at approximately 12:03 a.m. Thursday.

The officer reported that he turned on his emergency lights and turned around to “attempt a traffic stop.”

Officials said that the driver sped through a red light on Alpine Highway, and “failed to navigate the bend in the road.” The car drove off the road and crashed into a tree at Windsor Meadows Park, then burst into flames.

The post said the driver was trapped in the car, but police were able to pull him out “enough to protect his airway.” Eventually, officials were able to get the door open and get the driver out of his car.

Fire units helped the driver, and worked to extinguish the car fire.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where a medical helicopter transported him to the burn center. Officials said his condition is unknown at this time.

There were no other passengers in the car.

This story is developing and may be updated as KSL TV receives more information from officials.

