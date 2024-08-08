2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SUMMER GAMES

U of U diver excited to represent Sweden at semi-finals

Aug 8, 2024, 9:13 AM | Updated: 9:15 am

University of Utah diver, Emilia Nilsson Garip, is competing with Team Sweden at the Paris Olympics...

University of Utah diver, Emilia Nilsson Garip, is competing with Team Sweden at the Paris Olympics. (Sam Farnsworth, KSL TV)

(Sam Farnsworth, KSL TV)

Sam Farnsworth's Profile Picture

BY SAM FARNSWORTH


KSLTV.com

PARIS — With only a few days left in the Olympic Games, Wednesday’s competition took KSL TV to the Aquatic Center in Paris.

Only a couple of Olympic athletes are still active students in universities in the state of Utah.

Emilia Nilsson Garip is one of them. Garip just wrapped up her freshman season at the University of Utah as a PAC 12 champion and an All-American.

Now, four and a half months later, she’s diving on the world’s biggest stage, with Team Sweden.

“Yeah, I’m very excited for the semi-final, and like, I have no words,” Garip told KSL TV. “It’s just, it’s crazy.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Summer Games

Brandon Frazier, Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, and Evan Bates of the U.S. Olympic figure skating team ...

Alex Cabrero

Figure skater Nathan Chen receives gold medal from 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Salt Lake City figure skater Nathan Chen received a gold medal Wednesday at the Summer Olympics in Paris. 

21 hours ago

Kenneth Rooks, a former BYU Cougar, was the silver medalist in the men's 3,000 meter steeplechase. ...

Tamara Vaifanua

Former BYU Cougar Kenneth Rooks wins silver medal in 3,000 meter men’s steeplechase

Former BYU Cougar Kenneth Rooks is the silver medalist in the 3,000 meter men's steeplechase.

21 hours ago

(Christian Petersen, Getty Images)...

KSL Sports

Former BYU athlete Kenneth Rooks reaches podium in men’s Steeplechase

Former BYU track athlete Kenneth Rooks won a silver medal in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase.

1 day ago

Team USA men's basketball advances to the semifinals. (Associated Press)...

Sam Farnsworth

USA basketball to advance to the semifinals

Olympic basketball has come a long way over the past 32 years since the Dream Team took the world by storm.

1 day ago

A watch party was hosted at Layton Commons Park to watch Utah Olympian Courtney Wayment compete in ...

Shelby Lofton, Tamara Vaifanua

Community gathers to watch hometown hero compete in Olympics

Cheers could be heard from Layton Commons Park Tuesday as the community gathered together to watch a hometown hero compete in the Olympics.

2 days ago

Sam Watson of Team United States celebrates after setting a new world record of 4.75 seconds during...

Alex Cabrero

Three of the four Team USA climbers advance in their events

After day two of Olympic sports climbing in the 2024 Summer Games, three U.S. climbers advanced to the next day, with one climber breaking a world record.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

U of U diver excited to represent Sweden at semi-finals