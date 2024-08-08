U of U diver excited to represent Sweden at semi-finals

PARIS — With only a few days left in the Olympic Games, Wednesday’s competition took KSL TV to the Aquatic Center in Paris.

Only a couple of Olympic athletes are still active students in universities in the state of Utah.

Emilia Nilsson Garip is one of them. Garip just wrapped up her freshman season at the University of Utah as a PAC 12 champion and an All-American.

Now, four and a half months later, she’s diving on the world’s biggest stage, with Team Sweden.

“Yeah, I’m very excited for the semi-final, and like, I have no words,” Garip told KSL TV. “It’s just, it’s crazy.”