Utah State’s Rahsul Faison Named To Doak Walker Watch List

Aug 8, 2024, 9:24 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


LOGAN, Utah – Utah State senior running back Rahsul Faison has been named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List after averaging 6.2 yards per carry as a junior.

The Doak Walker Award is named after the legendary SMU three-time All-American running back and is awarded to the nation’s top running back each season.

The junior running back carried the ball 118 times for 736 yards on the ground and five touchdowns. Faison ran for a career-best 181 yards on 22 carries in a 41-24 Aggie win over Nevada.

The 2024 list features 87 candidates and will be narrowed to 10 finalists in November. Three semifinalists will then be announced, and the winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN in December 2024.

About Rahsul Faison

Listed at 5’11 and 205 pounds, Faison played his prep football at Salisbury High School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Faison was named MVP of the Erickson League and earned New England Player of the Year as a senior in 2018. He ran for 1,890 yards and 30 touchdowns, averaging 9.5 yards per carry and 236.3 yards per game on the ground.

Faison ran for a career-high 367 yards and six TDs against Williston Northampton HS. He earned first-team all-state his final three seasons and was the league Player of the Year as a junior.

Faison made his way to the Beehive State after spending 2020 at Lackawanna College and Marshall in 2021.

At Snow College in 2022, Faison recorded 88 carries for 355 yards and six touchdowns. He signed with Utah State after entering the transfer portal following the season.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State opens the 2024 season against Robert Morris on Saturday, August 31, at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Kickoff time is TBA.

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

