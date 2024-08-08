Utah State Wideout Jalen Royals Named To Second Preseason Watch List

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State football’s Jalen Royals won’t take opponents by surprise in 2024 after the record-setting wide receiver was named to the 2024 Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

Created by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, the Biletnikoff Award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding FBS receiver at any position. All players who caught a pass, regardless of position (wide receiver, running back, tight end, and slot back), are eligible for the award. Fifty players were named to the preseason watch list.

Royals is no stranger to preseason recognition as the senior pass catcher was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list. Royals was selected to the preseason Phil Steele Fourth Team All-American and named to the preseason Mountain West all-conference team by Phil Steele (first team), Athlon Sports (first team), and MW media.

Semifinalists will be announced on November 18 and narrowed to three finalists on November 26. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards in December 2024.

About Jalen Royals

Playing his prep football at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, Royals had 26 catches for 455 yards and four TDs as a senior. His athleticism showed on the track team, where he was an all-state high jumper and placed sixth in the state championships as a senior.

In 2021, Royals played his freshman season at Georgia Military College. He had seven catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

He signed with Utah State following the 2021 season. Royals played in 12 games for USU in 2022 without recording a stat.

The 6’0, 205-pound wideout earned College Football Network Third-Team All-American and First-Team All-Mountain West recognition after becoming the 39th player in school history to surpass the 1,000-yard career receiving mark. He became the 13th player in program history to top 1,000 yards in a single season. His 1,080 yards and 71 receptions (15.2 ypr/83.1 ypg) are the tenth-best for a single season in school history. Royals’ 15 touchdowns were the eighth-most overall.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State opens the 2024 season against Robert Morris on Saturday, August 31, at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Kickoff time is TBA.

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

Follow @bpreece24