Multiple crashes cause large traffic delay in Park City

PARK CITY — Multiple accidents are blocking traffic on Interstate 80 in Park City Thursday morning.

Lieutenant Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol told KSL TV that an oversized load escort was moving in that area, causing some backup.

There were two crashes with as many as ten vehicles, Roden said.

According to KSL NewsRadio reporter Joe Davis, the crash is blocking I-80 westbound. Traffic is reportedly stopped for an estimated five miles.

Roden reported there were no reported serious injuries at this time. There is no estimated clearance at this time.