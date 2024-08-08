Missing woman’s remains found at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, AZ — A missing person’s body was found below the Twin Overlooks at the Grand Canyon Tuesday.

According to a release from the National Park Service, a medical examiner identified the body as Leticia A. Castillo, 20, from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Castillo was found after a multi-day search approximately 150 feet below the rim of the Twin Overlooks along Desert View Drive.

The release states that Castillo was believed to have entered Grand Canyon National Park around Aug. 3, 2024.

Officials are investigating the incident.

According to the release, the Grand Canyon Search and Rescue Team has handled three ‘technical rescue recoveries’ since July 31, 2024.

“Despite facing inclement weather and hazardous terrain, the team has undertaken significant risks to complete these missions,” the release states.