CRIME

Millcreek man accused of breaking infant’s arm, ribs

Aug 8, 2024, 11:53 AM

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


MILLCREEK — A Millcreek father is accused of breaking several of his 4-month-old girl’s bones.

Edgar James Eliason, 23, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony.

The investigation began on May 27 when Unified police received information from Primary Children’s Hospital about a possible child abuse case, according to charging documents. An infant was taken to the hospital the night before to be treated for a broken arm, the charges state. While at the hospital, doctors also found the young girl had “a fractured collar bone and a broken rib, which were in various stages of healing.”

Eliason claimed he slipped while in the shower with his daughter and fell backwards with her, and recalled a second incident when he “flipped” the toddler over onto her stomach because she was “fussy,” charging documents state.

The girl’s parents took her to St. Mark’s Hospital where it was discovered she “had multiple injuries in different stages of healing” and was then transferred to Primary Children’s, the charges state.

“Doctors with Safe and Healthy Families determined that the reported cause of injury by Eliason did not match the injuries sustained by (the girl)” and “categorized the injuries … as intentionally inflicted,” according to the charges, and believe he broke her arm when he “flipped” her over.

Prosecutors have requested Eliason be held at the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail pending trial.

