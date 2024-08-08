Motorist pulls driver from burning car

PARK CITY — A motorist pulled a driver from their burning car after it crashed into a barrier on Interstate 80 Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety’s website, a car traveling westbound hit the barrier on I-80 near Lamb’s Canyon.

The car rolled, then caught fire and burned.

DPS reported that the driver was pulled from the car by a motorist who saw the crash. The driver was then transported to a hospital in critical condition. There were no other passengers in the car.

Officials are investigating to “see if impairment was a factor in the crash.”

Two westbound lanes are closed at this time.

This story is developing and may be updated as KSL TV receives more information from officials.