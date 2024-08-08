Motorist pulls driver from burning car
Aug 8, 2024, 12:17 PM | Updated: 1:39 pm
(Department of Public Safety)
PARK CITY — A motorist pulled a driver from their burning car after it crashed into a barrier on Interstate 80 Thursday morning.
According to the Department of Public Safety’s website, a car traveling westbound hit the barrier on I-80 near Lamb’s Canyon.
The car rolled, then caught fire and burned.
DPS reported that the driver was pulled from the car by a motorist who saw the crash. The driver was then transported to a hospital in critical condition. There were no other passengers in the car.
Officials are investigating to “see if impairment was a factor in the crash.”
Two westbound lanes are closed at this time.
This story is developing and may be updated as KSL TV receives more information from officials.