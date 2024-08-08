Late Push Not Enough As Chari Hawkins Finishes 15th In Heptathlon 200m

PARIS, France – The 2024 Paris Olympics have not gone according to plan for Chari Hawkins after the former Utah State track and field athlete finished 15th with a 24.49-second time in the 200m event.

Hawkins is competing in the women’s heptathlon at the Paris Olympics. The heptathlon continues on Friday, August 9, with the competition’s long jump, javelin throw, and 800m portions.

Running in heat 2, Hawkins and American teammate Anna Hall lined up in lanes two and three.

Hawkins fell behind early and couldn’t recover as the leaders pulled away. She was edged out for sixth in the heat by Martha Araujo’s 24.46 time. Anna Hall was fourth, clocking in at 23.89 seconds.

Hawkins has 2,804 points and sits in last place after four events. She is 723 points behind the next closest competitor. Hall (3,956 points) is third, and fellow American Taliyah Brooks (3,810 points) is sixth after four events.

About Chari Hawkins

Originally from Rexburg, Idaho, Hawkins earned a position on the U.S. Track & Field team after recording a career-high 6,456 points at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in July.

Hawkins is the first Team U.S.A. Olympic athlete to represent Utah State since James Parker in the 2004 Athens, Greece Games.

“We’ve had Chari Hawkins, Dillon Maggard, Ana Weaver, and Bailey Brinkerhoff-Todd compete in international events for the USA the past few years, but the Olympics is a whole different story and level,” said Artie Gulden, USU’s director of track & field and cross country. “Everyone in our program is super proud of Chari now being an Olympian and wish her the best in Paris. Aggie nation will be cheering loudly for her.”

What Is The Olympic Heptathlon?

The heptathlon is an all-around track and field event comprising seven events spread over two days. From sprints and jumps to throwing, the athletes earn points in each event with the highest total score winning.

The events in order are the 100m hurdles, High Jump, Shot Put, 200m, Long Jump, Javelin, and the 800m.

