60 In 60: #17 BYU's Darius Lassiter (Wide Receiver)

Aug 8, 2024, 1:45 PM

SALT LAKE CITYThe countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. BYU Cougar wide receiver Darius Lassiter comes in at No. 17.

 

Lassiter joins fellow Cougars No. 18 LJ Martin (RB), No. 27 Micah Harper (S), No. 29 Keanu Hill (TE), No. 30 Weylin Lapuaho (OL), and No. 31 Jack Kelly (LB) on this year’s 60 in 60 list. Lassiter is the tenth Cougar to make the 2024 list.

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

BYU’s Darius Lassiter

A redshirt senior in 2024, Lassiter enters his second season at BYU after transferring from Eastern Michigan following the 2022 campaign.

The Chandler, Arizona native earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season after playing ten games for the Cougars. Lassiter finished third on the team with 29 catches for 365 yards and four touchdowns. He had a season-high 84 yards and a touchdown in a 38-27 loss at Kansas.

RELATED: BYU Football Lands Transfer WR Darius Lassiter

Lassiters has two brothers who played college football for the Kansas Jayhawks. Kwamie II was a wide receiver for the Jayhawks and now the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals. Kwinton is currently a defensive back at Kansas. His father, Kwamie, played at Kansas before playing ten seasons for three teams in the NFL.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

