Paris podcaster says that locals have warmed up to the 2024 Summer Games

Aug 8, 2024, 3:01 PM | Updated: 3:57 pm

Oliver Lee, host of a French podcast called the Earful Tower....

Oliver Lee, host of a French podcast called the Earful Tower. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

PARIS — For the last few weeks, the Olympic Games have been celebrated big in France’s capital city, causing many locals to leave to avoid the crowds, traffic gridlock, and tight security.

Oliver Lee, the host of the Earful Tower podcast, told KSL TV that there was a lot of grumbling as the Games approached, but there was a change of heart.

“There’s a super happiness going on,” Lee said. “And I think it’s a lot of it is because all that it sounds horrible to say, but all the prisons have gone on holiday.”

Lee talking about the change in attitude with locals and the Olympic Games.

Lee talking about the change in attitude with locals and the Olympic Games. (KSL TV)

With the spectacular Opening Ceremony, great weather, amazing athletes, and crowds coming out to cheer them on in iconic venues, Lee said the Olympics have been a success.

“A lot of the Parisians here seen it all before, and they’re kind of like, you know, they can add a sort of being that done that Blase quality to life, you know, and the people who are here really want to be here and they’re excited to be here,” he said.

And walking around the city, people are seen eating lunch and watching the games on TV in Olympic fan zones.

“So we’re seeing this kind of it’s like a festival, and everyone’s really enjoying it,” Lee said.

