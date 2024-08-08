‘Note Worthy’ Utah Jazz Documentary Is Must See For NBA Fans

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz documentary, “Note Worthy: 50 Seasons of Jazz Basketball” lives up to its name as a worthwhile viewing experience for basketball fans.

Chronicling the 50-year history of the Jazz, beginning with their time in New Orleans, through the 2023-24 campaign, few stones are left unturned in the nearly 100-minute film.

‘Note Worthy’ Tells Full Story Of Jazz Basketball

Created by the Smith Entertainment Group and Heart & Hustle Productions, “Note Worthy” offers an in-depth look at the Jazz, combining modern interviews with historical footage to paint a comprehensive picture of the franchise.

While it provides Jazz fans with some familiar highlights, including the team’s back-to-back runs to the NBA Finals in the late 1990s, it also reveals the early years of the organization that should have broad appeal to all NBA fans.

“We didn’t want to shortcut any of the storytelling,” director Rashad Floyd said. “We didn’t want to edit any other voices. And we wanted it to ultimately be a tribute to the sacrifices and the commitment that’s been made from the community and the organization for this team.”

Featuring interviews with John Stockton, Karl Malone, Frank Layden, Ryan Smith, Carlos Adrian Dantley, Deron Williams, and dozens more, the documentary balances the Jazz’s brightest moments and lowest lows.

From Layden and Dantley’s tenuous relationship to falling short in the Finals, and the decision to trade Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the documentary is far from a fluff piece for the team.

“Having an outsider’s perspective was super valuable throughout this whole process,” Jazz Senior Creative Director Chris George said.

There are a handful of absences from the documentary, most notably Al Jefferson and Gordon Hayward’s time in Utah, but overall the non-linear format illuminates more about the Jazz than it shields, and should leave even the most die-hard Jazz fans with a better understanding of their team.

How Can Fans Watch Utah Jazz Documentary?

The full Note Worthy documentary will debut at the Delta Center on August 10, at 5 P.M., immediately followed by a Q&A on the court with the film’s director and several of the film’s interviewees including Jazz alumni Thurl Bailey, Ron Boone, and Dantley.

The first 500 fans in attendance will receive two tickets to a preseason game in October.

The Team Store will offer limited-edition gear at 50% off throughout the event, and select food and beverage vendors at Delta Center will be open for purchases such as discounted $3 popcorn.

On Monday, the documentary will be available on Jazz+, the Jazz’s subscription streaming service, and will be published on YouTube on Tuesday, August 13.

