Students taken to hospital with ‘minor’ injures after bus collides with garbage truck

Aug 8, 2024, 5:56 PM | Updated: 6:02 pm

A crash involving a school bus and a garbage truck in Spanish Fork on Thursday resulted in multiple...

A crash involving a school bus and a garbage truck in Spanish Fork on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, sent multiple students to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. (Spanish Fork Police Department)

(Spanish Fork Police Department)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

SPANISH FORK — A collision between a school bus and a garbage truck Thursday sent “several” students to the hospital with “minor” injuries.

The driver was also injured and taken for medical care, according to a Spanish Fork fire chief. The bus was from Washington County, according to Lt. Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department.

The bus was heading to a high school athletic event when it hit the truck head-on at the intersection of 630 West and 400 North.

Slaymaker said the truck was heading eastbound on 400 North, and the bus was westbound, attempting to turn south.

The crash is under investigation.

