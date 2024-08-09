‘He deserved so much more than this’: Second cafeteria worker speaks out in Gavin Peterson case

WEST HAVEN — A second cafeteria worker is speaking out about actions taken to alert the Division of Child and Family Services of suspected child abuse suffered by a 12-year-old boy who died in July.

“It’s been really hard for those of us that knew Gavin,” said Rachel Reynolds. “Even though we tried very hard, we’re still left wondering what else could have been done?”

Gavin Peterson was found by deputies dying on the bathroom floor of his father’s home on July 9 in West Haven. Prosecutors allege he suffered severe malnutrition caused by his father, Shane Peterson, stepmother, Nichole Scott, and brother Tyler Peterson.

Reynolds alleges the signs of abuse were present years ago, and complaints were filed with DCFS by school staff. She is the second staff member from Kanesville Elementary School to speak out against DCFS, alleging their complaints went uninvestigated.

Like Jan Davis, the first to publicly speak out against DCFS, Reynolds said she got to know Gavin while working in the school’s cafeteria and as a school reading aid during his fifth-grade year.

Reynolds said she met Gavin in January 2022 when she noticed his eagerness to clear food from the cafeteria tables, but she soon grew suspicious of an underlying issue.

“Somebody told me [he] might not just be looking to help clean up. He might be looking for more food,” Reynolds said. “He was always hungry.”

Then, in August 2022, when the school’s COVID-era free meal programs ended, Reynolds saw Gavin take leftovers from the trash.

“We started seeing him try to find food wherever he could,” she said. “We knew he was so hungry because he would hover over the trash drinking a cup of water, and wait and watch for something to be thrown away that was almost fully intact. And he’d grab it and take off.”

According to Reynolds, cafeteria workers bought Gavin lunch until his father and stepmom found out, and they were prohibited from doing so.

“They were furious. They didn’t want us to feed him at all,” Reynolds said. “They didn’t want him to have any food from anywhere.”

However, concerned cafeteria workers and school staff turned a blind eye and continued looking for ways to feed Gavin.

“I could not let a child eat food from the trash. I just couldn’t.”Reynolds said.“We started sneaking him food even after we were told not to give him food. We would save whatever food we could and give it to him.”

Reynolds said Gavin’s father and stepmother justified Gavin’s small frame and constant desire for food as side effects from his medication, but she didn’t buy it.

“It didn’t add up,” she said. “I had an idea that there was something else going on, and it was something I had conversations with the principal about.”

During that time, Reynolds alleges at least four calls were made to DCFS by cafeteria workers and even the school’s principal.

“It seemed like all calls that were being made were being ignored, so I tried desperately. I talked to the principal constantly. He was aware of the situation,” Reynolds said.

In one incident, Reynolds personally walked Gavin to the nurse and school principal and witnessed them call DCFS.

“He was picking at his fingers. They looked swollen and infected, so I took him to the office, and I know for sure that they called,” Reynolds said. “That was my goal, to make sure that we had somebody high up in the school calling because I figured that would warrant a visit and still there was nobody that came to visit him. Usually, we have DCFS pull children out of their classroom to interview them… and nobody ever came for him. In my opinion, that warranted a visit that afternoon, or the next day at the latest because by that point, the evidence would be gone.”

Gavin’s withdrawal from school in August 2023, further raised staff members’ concerns. They again tried to contact DCFS.

“We had the worst fear in our hearts that something was going to happen,” Reynolds said. “I know others tried to get attention after he didn’t come back. They were told that we could no longer make reports because he was not a student anymore.”

In response to KSL TV’s questions, DCFS reaffirmed its commitment to a thorough investigation of Gavin’s case and encouraged the community to continue using its hotline to report incidents of suspected child abuse.

Lawmakers on the Child Welfare Legislative Oversight Panel are expected to learn the investigation’s findings in a closed-door hearing within the next month.

While Reynolds holds DCFS accountable for the alleged mishandling of the school’s complaints, she’s also calling on changes in the state’s homeschooling laws.

“[Gavin] was no longer seen, and nobody was allowed to go to his house to check on him,” she said. “It took away all the school and the school district’s power to check on him. I feel like that needs to change, that there needs to be some sort of regulation.”

In an email response to KSL-TV, Ryan Bartlett, Director of Strategic Communications for the Utah State Board of Education, confirmed that USBE does not have jurisdiction over homeschooling in Utah.

To withdraw a child from school, parents need to complete and file an affidavit with their local school district stating their intent to homeschool. Once filed, the students are withdrawn and become exempt from Utah’s compulsory education law.

On Wednesday evening, Reynolds helped organize a Celebration of Life for Gavin. Several community members, including Kanesville school staff, turned out to share memories, write letters to lawmakers, and plant a tree in Gavin’s honor at Country Park in West Haven.

“He definitely touched my life. He touched the lives of many others at the school. He was always smiling and always happy,” Reynolds said. “It’s just not fair because he deserved so much more than this.”

Full Statement From DCFS:

Case-specific questions

Though there is tremendous public interest in this case, we cannot share details of the case while investigations remain open. In cases involving a child fatality or near fatality, DCFS may provide some details surrounding the death once investigations conclude. DCFS respects that each child and family has a right to privacy and remains firm in our commitment to that privacy for the children and families in Utah.

What is being done

DCFS is constantly working with partners across the child welfare system, including the courts, the guardian ad litem, the schools, and community partners to refine how we work together to protect children at risk of abuse or neglect. Schools and their staff are critical partners in protecting the safety and health of children. We are grateful to our education partners for reporting their concerns involving the safety and well-being of children.

We have been conducting a thorough review of our involvement. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Fatality Review Committee will also conduct an in-depth review. A review by the Fatality Review Committee occurs when the death happens within 12 months of DCFS’ involvement, or at the request of the DHHS executive director.

In some cases, the department makes a referral even when the fatality occurs outside of that timeframe. The DHHS executive director has referred Gavin’s case to the Fatality Review Committee given our commitment to conduct independent reviews in critical cases. The Committee is made up of a multidisciplinary team that includes the department’s fatality review coordinator, and may include representation from the following: the Attorney General’s office, health care professionals, law enforcement, the Office of the Guardian Ad Litem, or other experts, such as the Utah State Board of Education or school district.

The committee will report detailed findings to DHHS leaders and to the Child Welfare Legislative Oversight Panel. Members of CWLOP will have a chance to ask questions regarding DCFS’s involvement and identify any gaps or areas for improvement related to policy, practice, and child welfare laws.

What can the community do

If you feel a child is being abused or neglected call 1-855-323-3237 (DCFS). Anybody concerned their report to DCFS is not being handled appropriately can call that same number and request to speak with an intake supervisor. The hotline is operated every day, 24 hours a day.

Preventing child abuse and neglect is a community effort. Every person that is involved in a child’s life is a part of the child welfare system overall. Utah is a mandatory reporting state. This means every person that suspects child abuse or neglect is required to make a report to DCFS or the nearest law enforcement agency. The public should feel confident that calls made to DCFS are taken seriously and DCFS works closely with law enforcement to share information when a report is made to make sure the appropriate agency within the child welfare system has the information they need.

The identity of callers to DCFS is confidential. When making a report give as much detail as possible. Tell the story of what you’ve witnessed or been told. The more information, the better. If you’re not sure if your concerns meet the threshold of abuse or neglect, report it anyway. DCFS has a team of trained professionals who analyze the information provided, along with prior history, to determine if there is enough information to legally open a CPS investigation.

One thing that helps DCFS is leaving your contact information when making a report. Leaving your contact information allows a CPS worker to reach out for additional information regarding the allegations and to provide notification when the case is closed. Just as DCFS remains firm in our commitment to protecting the privacy of the children and families we work with, we remain firm in our commitment to protecting the identity of any individual that makes a report.

Child abuse resources:

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).

Help with Children

Those who feel stressed out with a child, who need a break or who feel like they need counseling or training can reach out to one of the following agencies:

The Family Support Center has 15 locations throughout the state and offers a free crisis nursery for parents who have to keep appointments or who are stressed out. They also offer counseling and family mentoring. Call 801-955-9110 or visit familysupportcenter.org/contact.php for more information.

Prevent Child Abuse Utah provides home visiting in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder counties. Parent Educators provide support, education, and activities for families with young children. Their statewide education team offers diverse trainings on protective factors, digital safety, bullying, and child sex trafficking. They are available for in-person or virtual trainings and offer free online courses for the community at pcautah.org.

The Office of Home Visiting works with local agencies to provide home visits to pregnant women and young families who would like to know more about being parents. Home visitors are trained and can provide information about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, toilet training, nutrition, mental health, home safety, child development, and much more. Find out more at homevisiting.utah.gov.

The Safe Haven law allows birth parents in Utah to safely and anonymously give up custody of their newborn child at any hospital in the state, with no legal consequences and no questions asked. The child’s mother can drop off the child, or the mother can ask someone else to do it for her. The newborns should be dropped off at hospitals that are open 24 hours a day. Newborns given up in this manner will be cared for by the hospital staff, and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services will find a home for the child. For more information, visit utahsafehaven.org or call the 24-hour hotline at 866-458-0058.