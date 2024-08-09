2024 Paris Olympic coverage
‘My kids are out swimming’: 911 call audio sheds light on double murder

Aug 8, 2024, 7:53 PM

Daniella Rivera's Profile Picture

BY DANIELLA RIVERA


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON, Washington County – The call came in at approximately 7 p.m. on a warm summer evening.

“My neighbor just came running down the road yelling, call 911 for gunshots,” an unidentified woman is heard telling a 911 dispatcher.

The call, recorded on June 18, paints a picture of a seemingly safe neighborhood disrupted by violence. The woman on the line bounces back and forth between talking to the dispatcher and telling her children to go inside.

“My kids are out swimming, and my neighbors are just screaming, ‘Call 911,’” the woman is heard telling the dispatcher.

She also reports seeing a yellow Kia Soul driving away from her neighbor’s home.

Police said that vehicle was driven by 28-year-old Mia Bailey, who is now facing 11 felony counts, including two charges of aggravated murder for the fatal shooting of Mia’s parents, Joseph and Gail Bailey.

Neighbors told KSL the family had argued in recent months over gender identity. According to court records, Mia Bailey legally changed her name and gender last year.

After the shooting, Mia Bailey was the subject of an overnight manhunt. It ended the following morning when Mia Bailey surrendered. According to charging documents, she later told investigators she was not remorseful and would do it again.

The woman heard in the audio recording released to the KSL Investigators Thursday was not the only person who called 911. The city of St. George is refusing to release another 911 call recording to the KSL Investigators.

KSL has appealed the city’s denials to the State Records Committee.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

