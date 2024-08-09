2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL INVESTIGATES

Why drones favored by Utah search and rescue crews could be grounded for good

Aug 8, 2024, 10:22 PM | Updated: 10:39 pm

Courtney Johns's Profile Picture

BY ANNIE KNOX AND COURTNEY JOHNS, KSL INVESTIGATES


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — When hikers lose their way in steep terrain and call for help, Weber County search and rescue sends the fastest member of its search team – not a mountaineer on foot, but a drone flying high.

Equipped with zoom and infrared cameras, these devices often do most of the searching now, reaching stranded hikers faster than a chopper and at a lower cost per flight, according to leaders of Weber County’s search and rescue operations.

The devices have helped locate people in distress – and even a dog – in a matter of minutes, then map out a safe course for crews to descend.

“It is an absolute game changer,” said Kyle Nordfors, drone team coordinator for Weber County’s search and rescue crews. “We’re able to have the latest technology at our disposal, which enables us to find people faster and get to them quicker, and therefore save lives.”

Kyle Nordfors with Weber County’s search and rescue team says American-made drones are less capable and more expensive than ones made by DJI in China.

Kyle Nordfors with Weber County’s search and rescue team says American-made drones are less capable and more expensive than ones made by DJI in China. (KSL TV)

Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Mark Horton agrees.

“We probably run two –maybe three – hours on a call, where before we’d run maybe four or five,” said Horton, who oversees the county’s search and rescue operations.

The added efficiency has been helpful as demand has gone up, Horton said. In 2017, the team was called out on rescues 11 times. That number grew to 42 in 2020, then to 48 last year – averaging almost one a week, according to numbers provided by the sheriff’s office.

So, what’s not to like about the technology? For some members of Congress, it’s that one popular brand is made by a Chinese company, DJI. Out of concern for national security, the House advanced a bill in June that would ban these drones.

Critics of DJI worry the Chinese government could access personal information from an app controlling the drones. But DJI says their systems are secure. In a statement to KSL, the company said customers don’t have to use their software to fly their drones or even connect to the internet at all.

“There is simply no evidence shared with us indicating that DJI drones send sensitive data to any unauthorized parties,” the company’s statement reads.

If the proposal passes and becomes law, it will prohibit the use of new models of DJI’s drones from that point on – something that has Nordfors concerned. He said the company’s models are his favorite for a reason.

“When it comes to U.S.-made drones, the technology is not there, and the production capability simply isn’t there, either,” Nordfors said.

Weber County’s team first began using drones in 2018. Horton said it now has two dedicated to their rescue operations: One DJI model that cost about $23,500 — bought through fundraising and donations — and another bought by the county sheriff’s office for about $13,600, Horton said.

The KSL Investigators spoke with other counties with busy search and rescue teams. Washington, Kane, and Grand counties told KSL they also rely on these drones, meaning they’re at work across Utah’s wilderness – at least for now.

Contributing: Emiley Dewey, KSL TV

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

KSL Investigates

A person viewing a preview of Super Bowl LVIII....

Matt Gephardt

Curbing the cost of watching every NFL football game this season

If you want the ability to watch every NFL game this season, you’re looking at having to pay somewhere in the ballpark of $850. That’s due to the rights to carry the games being divided up amongst various streaming platforms.

24 minutes ago

The crime scene where Joseph and Gail Bailey where found dead in their homes on June 18, 2024....

Daniella Rivera

‘My kids are out swimming’: 911 call audio sheds light on double murder

Recorded audio of a 911 call obtained by the KSL Investigators sheds light on frantic moments after gunshots rang out in a Washington City neighborhood in June.

3 hours ago

The grave marker and a photo of Claudia Been...

Courtney Johns, KSL TV

Remembering Claudia Benn: A life of service and love

As Utah prepares for its first execution in more than a decade, KSL investigators remember Claudia Benn, reflecting on her life of service and the enduring impact she left on her family and community.

23 hours ago

Cindy Soderstrom shows KSL’s Matt Gephardt the cards she bought for $250 but she says are now wor...

Matt Gephardt

Can the new owner of a retail brand renege on a promise of never expiring gift cards?

Bed Bath and Beyond promised its gift cards would last forever before going bankrupt. The brand is now back, but a Utah woman holding onto hundreds of dollars’ worth of gift cards says forever has turned into never.

1 day ago

KSL Investigators shop at different stores to find out who has the cheapest school supplies. (Matth...

Matt Gephardt

School supplies: Here’s what you can expect to pay at five retailers in Utah

For the fifth straight year, the KSL Investigators hit the same five retailers for school supplies: Walmart, Target, Dollar General, Smith’s, and Amazon.

2 days ago

Kody Killian, a plumber for the Utah State Prison in 2022, tells KSL Investigators his experience ...

Courtney Johns, KSL TV

‘He was a blessing,’ former prison employee opens up about man set for execution

The KSL Investigators uncover Taberon Honie's case history and the personal experiences of those who interacted with him during the 26 years leading up to his scheduled execution.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Why drones favored by Utah search and rescue crews could be grounded for good