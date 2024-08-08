Gerry Bohanon’s Big Run Among Observations From BYU Practice

PROVO, Utah – BYU football fall camp practice is in the thick of week two.

On Thursday, the media watched 40 minutes of practice in the 92-degree heat at the Student Athlete Building fields.

Quarterbacks Gerry Bohanon and Jake Retzlaff took reps with the first and second-team offenses as they have throughout fall camp.

Each QB had highlight-worthy plays during the practice. But the play of the day was courtesy of Bohanon.

BYU football practice observation: Gerry Bohanon breaks off a big run

Bohanon showed off his running ability, speeding down the sideline for an estimated 45-yard gain. He got BYU’s offense into the red zone around the 10-yard line.

The only problem is that BYU’s offense couldn’t finish the drive with a touchdown. It resulted in a turnover on downs.

But the big run was a reminder of Bohanon’s athleticism at quarterback. It was one of the reasons he led Baylor to a 12-win season in 2021.

Other noteworthy plays from Bohanon were during a drive when he was with the second-team offense.

Bohanon had a deep pass to freshman receiver Tei Nacua. One play later, Bohanon completed another first-down pass to another freshman pass-catcher, Cody Hagen.

There was a pass from Bohanon that was a missed opportunity.

Bohanon had a ball over the middle to Kody Epps that was slightly overthrown, resulting in a drop. Epps probably could have come up with the grab, but it was not on target.

Jake Retzlaff moved the chains

Retzlaff began the media observation window on Thursday with the second-team offense. A few plays later, he was then with the first-team unit.

Retzlaff completed a pass to Chase Roberts that the junior receiver turned into a first down.

The redshirt junior Retzlaff completed another quick-hit pass to Roberts when he recognized the personnel advantage that the offense had over the defense. Roberts then got upfield for a solid gain.

Retzlaff had another quick strike to Kody Epps that moved the chains.

Thursday’s practice had highlights from both the offense and defensive sides of the ball.

Highlights from the BYU football defense

Safety Tanner Wall had the biggest hit from the defensive in the media observation window. Wall laid the hit stick near the line of scrimmage on wide receiver Keelan Marion.

Wall is one of the many safeties on BYU’s roster with starting experience this season.

It will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Jay Hill divides up the depth chart in that unit.

One of the safeties who doesn’t have college game experience but is in contention with the first-team defense is Tommy Prassas. The freshman out of Basha High School was with the first-team defense during the early portion of the media observation period.

On Thursday, reporters asked Hill if Prassas was with the first-team defense right now. The second-year defensive coordinator said he didn’t know who the first-team unit was but added that Prassas was “in the mix.”

Another safety who made a play on Thursday was Ethan Slade. He had a nice tackle near the line of scrimmage against Pokaiaua Haunga.

Speaking of Haunga, he had a video game-like juke after hauling in a reception out of the backfield. He’s a shifty ball carrier as a freshman.

Aisea Moa, who switched from outside edge to SAM linebacker this summer, had a tackle for loss on Bohanon.

Also, UCLA transfer Choe Bryant-Strother had a play that was whistled as a sack on Bohanon.

Snaps for Bourguet and Hillstead

The media saw quarterbacks McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet take snaps with the second and third-team units.

Hillstead had a 35-yard touchdown pass to Weston Covey.

The former Utah State quarterback also connected on a first down pass to running Sione I. Moa.

Treyson Bourguet’s highlight play was a big run on a quarterback keeper.

Two plays later, Bourguet had a handoff exchange with freshman running back Jovesa Damuni hit the turf. Damuni recovered the fumble and maintained possession.

BYU will have practice on Friday and then close out week two with a scrimmage on Saturday.

