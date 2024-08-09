Place de la Concorde is a temporary home for ‘playground sports’ during the Summer Games

PARIS — Playground sports are making their debut in the Paris Olympics but not in big venues like most people would think.

An urban park was set up in the middle of Paris at the Place de la Concorde. It was the temporary Olympic home for four events here in the Olympic Games; breaking, BMX freestyle, skateboarding, and 3×3 basketball.

Olympic organizers said the venue’s location was intentional, as Paris wants to bring the sports to their roots, away from major venues like arenas and stadiums and instead in the heart of the city.

Yeah, it’s very important. I grew up skating in my hometown, Davis, CA, skate park,” Nyjah Houston of USA Skateboarding told KSL Sports.”‘It was not the best skate park.”

“It’s just that it’s starting where you are with what you have. And for us, it was playing outside, whooping with our siblings and our friends,” added Michelle Plouffe from Team Canada’s 3×3 women’s basketball team.

Playground sports may not be as organized or structured, but it’s all part of the evolution of sport and competition. And the Olympics are embracing that shift.

“Bunch of sports that are very much playground sports, skate parks, BMX, like, it’s all really fun stuff,” Plouffe said.

“I know something for me. I grew up on the playground playing with my friends, and now it just feels like I’m doing that but on the biggest stage possible,” added teammate Paige Crozon. “Because it’s so relatable that everyone can come and just play in the playground.”

It’s in parks where these sports were born, where kids would go just to have some fun, but now it’s where kids can go and start to dream big.

“Just if I inspire one person to pick up a bike or to try BMX like that’s a big part of why I do what I do. And especially if they want to experience it on the big stage, they can do it too,” said Perris Benegas from the Team USA BMX Freestyle.

When the Paris Games come to a close, a total of 30 medals will have been awarded to the competitors of these urban sports in Paris.