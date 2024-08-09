2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Tooele County Jail dealing with recent surge of power outages, presenting potential risk

Aug 8, 2024, 10:16 PM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — Tooele County sheriff’s officials said a recent spike in power outages at the jail coincides with an effort by the power company to reduce the risk of wildfires by de-energizing lines.

According to Lt. Darin Durfey, jail commander at the Tooele County Detention Center, the facility has experienced six outages within the past month, with one lasting as long as six hours, prompting concerns about a potential security risk.

“You may have a door that’s open,” Durfey said. “You may have some bump where it actually opens doors—we’ve had that happen.”

Durfey said that whenever an outage occurs, guards must account for every inmate and secure areas while the power is restored. He said it also results in greater time spent moving through the jail with manual locks and a lack of temperature control.

“It’s problematic getting places, making sure that we ensure the safety and security of the inmates,” Durfey said.

Lt. Durfey talking about the issues and concerns that the power outages have caused for the jail.

Lt. Durfey talking about the issues and concerns that the power outages have caused for the jail. (KSL TV)

He said Tooele County Sheriff’s officials had reached out to Rocky Mountain Power about the problem.

“They have indicated that there are times where they may end up de-energizing lines, and that may be, in the case of a wildfire, high winds,” Durfey said.

Jona Whitesides, a spokesman for RMP, said the company was aware of the six outages at the jail and that “enhanced safety settings” were in place in Tooele County, which could lead to unexpected outages for residents and businesses.

Whitesides said residents were notified about the settings in late May, as the company hoped to reduce the risk that one of its lines might start a wildfire.

“We recognize that we’ve been impacting people’s daily lives, even businesses,” he said. “We just don’t want to start a large wildfire and compromise the grid structure and put it in danger.”

One of the Tooele County deputies mentoring security in the jail.

One of the Tooele County deputies mentoring security in the jail. (KSL TV)

Whitesides also noted that a recloser, which he likened to a surge protector, was malfunctioning in the area recently and could have meant the line was tripping more frequently and possibly causing outages.

With that issue fixed, he said the jail specifically should see less of an impact.

“We have looked at the function of our generator, what it’s capable of doing and we know that there are some deficiencies there,” Durfey said.

Durfey continued that it’s possible the sheriff’s office could eventually seek to bolster its backup generator capacity, but that comes with a cost.

“When we’re talking about needs to meet the constitutional requirements that we have, if we’re responsible to then power some of those basic needs, we may have an ask that we need a larger generator, or we need some sort of source to power HVAC units or other things if it’s going to be an extended power outage,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Drones feed overhead footage in real time to a team using the images to guide rescuers....

Annie Knox and Courtney Johns, KSL Investigates

Why drones favored by Utah search and rescue crews could be grounded for good

High-tech drones now often do most of the searching in Utah’s backcountry. So why is there an effort to end their use? The KSL Investigators examine the search and rescue drone debate.

3 hours ago

A person viewing a preview of Super Bowl LVIII....

Matt Gephardt

Curbing the cost of watching every NFL football game this season

If you want the ability to watch every NFL game this season, you’re looking at having to pay somewhere in the ballpark of $850. That’s due to the rights to carry the games being divided up amongst various streaming platforms.

3 hours ago

black bear...

Michael Houck

Soapstone bear euthanized due to repeat visits to campgrounds, wildlife officials say

A black bear that's been avoiding wildlife officials for nearly two weeks was captured and euthanized on Monday.

4 hours ago

The crime scene where Joseph and Gail Bailey where found dead in their homes on June 18, 2024....

Daniella Rivera

‘My kids are out swimming’: 911 call audio sheds light on double murder

Recorded audio of a 911 call obtained by the KSL Investigators sheds light on frantic moments after gunshots rang out in a Washington City neighborhood in June.

5 hours ago

"The Boob Bus" parked in Rena Vanzo backyard might be evicted due to a South Jordan ordinance about...

Shelby Lofton

‘The Boob Bus’ may be forced to find a new parking spot

An eye-catching mobile mammogram unit may be forced to move from its South Jordan parking spot permanently due to weight limits on city roads.

6 hours ago

Rachel Reynolds, a second cafeteria worker at Kanesville Elementary who spoke out about the alleged...

Garna Mejia

‘He deserved so much more than this’: Second cafeteria worker speaks out in Gavin Peterson case

A second cafeteria worker is speaking out about actions taken to alert the DCFS of suspected child abuse suffered by a 12-year-old boy who died in July.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Tooele County Jail dealing with recent surge of power outages, presenting potential risk