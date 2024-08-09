2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Layton man arrested, accused of trying to pull toddler into his apartment and exposing himself

Aug 9, 2024, 7:07 AM | Updated: 8:56 am

FILE - Police lights (Ray Boone, KSL TV)...

FILE - Police lights (Ray Boone, KSL TV)

(Ray Boone, KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

LAYTON — A Layton man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to kidnap a child and lewdness at an apartment complex Wednesday.

Probable cause documents state that police received a report late Wednesday night that Scott Kenneth Orme, 53, exposed himself to a woman and her daughter and that he tried to lure three children into his apartment.

Officers who responded to the call were also told a 3-year-old child’s brother said Orme tried to pull the toddler into his apartment at 2955 N. Hillfield Road in Layton. Adults said they heard Orme say, “Hey come over here,” from his apartment while he was exposed.

Two adults told police they confronted Orme about his interactions, and he admitted to the acts. One of the parents filmed Orme during the confrontation and gave police the video, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Orme was struck in the mouth during the confrontation.

Investigators interviewed the adult witnesses and then spoke to Orme in a police interview room, documents state. After being informed of his rights, police said he denied exposing himself and said he only watched the children walk by while outside his apartment door. Police documented inconsistencies during his interview, including what he was wearing but denied attempting to pull children into his apartment.

Police said that during the interview, Orme told a detective he wanted to tell the truth and asked if he would get in trouble if he did. When he was told that he would get in trouble, Orme stated that he didn’t have any further information.

“Based on corroborating witness statements from multiple adults who observed the incident occur, a video of the suspect admitting what happened, a juvenile watching the 3-year-old get grabbed by Scott, and because Scott contradicted his statements multiple times, probable cause has been developed to arrest Scott for the charges mentioned above,” court documents state.

He was arrested on suspicion of child kidnapping and lewdness.

Orme was booked into the Davis County Jail Thursday morning.

