2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Travis Scott arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say

Aug 9, 2024, 7:17 AM | Updated: 7:48 am

FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. A Texas gra...

FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. A Texas grand jury has declined to indict Travis Scott in the criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston, the rappers attorney said Thursday. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARIS (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Friday.

The arrest occurred after police were called to the Georges V hotel early Friday to arrest a man “nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard,” according to a statement from the Paris public prosecutor’s office.

The hotel security guard had intervened in an altercation between the rapper and his own bodyguard, the statement said. Police are still investigating.

The rapper was in Paris for the Olympics. He watched the U.S. rally over Serbia in the men’s basketball semifinal on Thursday night.

Scott, one of the biggest names in hip hop whose birth name is Jacques Webster, has more than 100 songs that made the Billboard Hot 100 and released four singles that topped the chart: “Sicko Mode,” “Highest in the Room,” “The Scotts,” and “Franchise.”

He has two children with his former girlfriend, media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

The Associated Press sent a message to Scott’s representative seeking comment.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE — Mr. Beast is seen in attendance during a match between Inter Miami and CF Montréal at DR...

James Pollard, Associated Press

MrBeast wants ‘full assessment’ of internal culture amid allegations of impropriety and unsafe sets

A confidential memo shows that MrBeast has ordered a full assessment of the internal culture in his YouTube empire and an investigation into "allegations of inappropriate behavior by people in the company.

8 minutes ago

The community gathers in the waters of Hanakaoʻo Park during a paddle out ceremony on the one-year...

Audrey McAvoy and Mengshin Lin, Associated Press

Maui remembers the 102 lost in the Lahaina wildfire with a paddle out 1 year after devastating blaze

Dozens of Maui surfers, canoe paddlers and boat riders made their way into the ocean off Lahaina, Hawaii, on Thursday to remember the 102 people killed when the nation's deadliest wildfire in more than a century destroyed the historic town one year ago.

2 hours ago

FILE - JULY 05: People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 05, 2024 in New York City...

Stan Choe, AP Business Writer

Wall Street rallies to its best day since 2022 on encouraging unemployment data; S&P 500 jumps 2.3%

U.S. stocks rallied Thursday in Wall Street's latest sharp swerve after a better-than-expected report on unemployment eased worries about the slowing economy.

16 hours ago

Noah Lyles, of the United States, rests on the track following the men's 200-meters final at the 20...

Eddie Pells and Pat Graham, AP Sports Writers

COVID-stricken Noah Lyles finishes 3rd in 200 meters won by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo

Noah Lyles lost the Olympic 200 meters Thursday, falling to Botswana's Letsile Tebogo, then being tended to by medics who carted him off the track in a wheelchair. Later, wearing a mask as he spoke with reporters, Lyles said he had COVID.

17 hours ago

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JULY 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY AND NO COMMERCIAL USE AT ANY TIME. NO USE ON ...

Phillipp-Moritz Jenne, Stefanie Dazio and and Kirsten Grieshaber, Associated Press

Suspects in foiled attack on Taylor Swift shows were inspired by Islamic State group, officials say

Austrian authorities say both suspects in a foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift shows in Vienna appeared to be inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

18 hours ago

Customers walk by the membership counter at a Costco store on July 11, 2024 in Richmond, California...

Erika Tulfo, CNN

Costco is cracking down on membership moochers

Costco knows you’re using your friend’s membership card. To save you the embarrassment of telling you off when you’re in the checkout line, now Costco will try to catch membership moochers before they even get in the door.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Travis Scott arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say