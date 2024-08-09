2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Kenneth Rooks talks to KSL TV after surprise silver in steeplechase

Aug 9, 2024

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

PARIS — Olympic silver medalist Kenneth Rooks spoke with Sam Farnsworth about his surprise silver in the steeplechase.

“I still feel like I am dreaming, it’s a lot to take in,” Rooks told KSL TV. “It was incredible to be part of that race last night and to race like I did. It was amazing.”

The final lap could be a moment that stays in people’s memory for a long time. Rooks, who ran at BYU, challenged the leaders and dug in for a personal best and a silver medal. Morroco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, one of the race favorites, took the gold and Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwot the bronze.

Kenneth Rooks talked with KSL TV's Sam Farnsworth after winning a silver medal in the steeplechase in Paris at the 2024 Olympics. (KSL TV) PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: Soufiane El Bakkali of Team Morocco and Kenneth Rooks of Team United States compete in the during the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Kenneth Rooks, a former BYU Cougar, was the silver medalist in the men's 3,000 meter steeplechase. (Tamara Vaifanua, KSL TV) Kenneth Rooks holds the American flag next to KSL's Tamara Vaifanua, following his silver placement in the men's 3,000 meter steeplechase. (Tamara Vaifanua, KSL TV) Kenneth Rooks of Team USA competes during the Men's 3000m Steeplechase of the Olympic Games in Paris at Stade de France on Aug. 5, 2024 in Paris, France. (Christian Petersen. Getty Images) PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: Kenneth Rooks of Team United States clears the water jump during the during the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Cameron Spencer, Getty Images)

“After the race, someone asked (Soufiane) El Bakkali …  he said that he thought it was kind of refreshing because the Kenyans and Ethiopians and him have been dominating the steeplechase for the last few years. It was exciting to make that move and catch them off guard.”

Rooks took the lead that he couldn’t quite hold on to as El Bakkali surged to record a time of 8 minutes, 6.05 seconds, just ahead of Rooks’ 8:6.41, followed by  Kibiwot’s 8:6.47.

“I did get caught at the end … but it was exciting to make that move,” Rooks said.

His wife and family was in the Paris stands. After the race, that felt like a win to him, he was eventually able to find them.

“I found the flag, and I was eventually able to get over to them. It was a really special moment embracing my wife,” he said.

“BYU has a culture of excellence and we just work together and lift one another. I still feel like I am being lifted by the BYU track and field program even though I am a professional athlete now.”

World record holder Lamecha Girma from Ethiopia was taken to the hospital after the race when he suffered what was termed a horrific fall. He received medical attention on the track after falling in the last lap. His eyes were open but he was carried out on a stretcher.

“I actually didn’t know how bad the fall was – I didn’t know who fell until after the race – so I’ll just keep him in my prayers,” Rooks said to Reuters.

