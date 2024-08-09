2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Summer prep for fall sports require hydration and preparation

Aug 9, 2024, 9:26 AM

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


SALT LAKE CITY — For many kids, workouts and training sessions are getting underway for sports.

The preparation may be for fall game days, but right now, that still feels a ways off, with a long, hot summer still in full swing.

When student athletes are outside — they often hydrate while they are out in the heat.

Aaron Provance, pediatric sports medicine director with University of Utah Health said it is important a person is downing fluids before, during and after physical activity.

“About an hour before practice starts, trying to get in 12 to 16 ounces of fluid,” Provance said.

He works with kids involved in athletics day in and day out and said hydration is key not only to help an athlete do their best but also to keep from falling out.

Just as important: Fueling with food.

“Peanut butter and jelly is nice, ‘cause then you can split that bagel up. Have half of a bagel before exercise, like 30 minutes before exercise, and have the other half after exercise,” Provance said.

For some athletes who are going from what feels like zero to 100 mph by being outside in the heat more, Provance said it is important an athlete gives their body time to acclimate.

“If you gradually increase intensity over the day, and also gradually increase how much equipment that they’re wearing, it’s a much safer way to do it to prevent heat illness,” Provance said.

He said altitude can also be a risk factor, as the higher one goes, often the cooler it is, and the less they want to drink.

“They don’t worry as much about heat illness. But then, as they’re coming back down, like off the mountain from a hike, it gets hotter and hotter. Right? So that last few miles back from the car is when you might start to see heat illness start to come up.”

He said it is a good idea to keep the time of day in mind when doing the most intense workouts or practices.

Early alarm clocks or later practices can offer a relief from the hottest parts of the day.

