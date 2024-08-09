2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & ROADS

Expect weekend traffic delays near downtown SLC and Spanish Fork

Aug 9, 2024, 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:03 pm

FILE — (KSL TV)...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — Travelers in Utah can expect significant delays this weekend near downtown Salt Lake City and on one of Utah’s main recreation routes to and from Moab and Lake Powell at Spanish Fork.

U.S. Highway 6

Interstate 15 connects southeastern Utah, including popular recreation locations like Moab and Lake Powell, by way of U.S. 6 at Spanish Fork. The route passes Soldier Summit and is a four-lane road in sections, carrying significant traffic in both directions, but will be reduced to a single lane at the 400 North Bridge in Spanish Fork, starting Sunday, Aug. 11 through Aug. 15 for bridge repairs, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

“Major delays should be expected,” the department said in a press release. “UDOT urges vacationers and commuters to use Spanish Fork Main Street to Canyon Road or state Route 77 to U.S. 89 as alternate routes to avoid major delays.”

Work will be ongoing daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the lane closures will be in place for all hours as crews replace the bridge deck. The same lane closures will repeat Aug. 18-22. U.S. 6 cuts through the middle of the state traveling east-west. Called the Grand Army of the Republic Highway, it also cuts through much of the U.S. east to west, running from Bishop, California to Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City’s 500 South, including its ramps to I-15 southbound and Interstate 80 westbound, will be closed Friday from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, from 500 West to the freeway on-ramps as crews will replace overhead signs, working through the night.

In addition, the lane striping crew will be “throughout the Salt Lake Valley” to put in wider lane markings for visibility and reflectivity on both I-15 and Interstate 215. UDOT will close adjacent lanes and on and off ramps during this process. Crews will work through the night, starting at 9 p.m.

  • Saturday, Aug. 10, crews will work on eastbound I-80 in Parleys Canyon near Lambs Canyon
  • Sunday, Aug. 11 and Monday, Aug. 12, crews will work on northbound I-15 from the I-215 interchange north through the eastbound I-80 interchange. Temporary ramp closures can be expected at I-215 westbound to I-15 northbound, 4500 South and 3300 South eastbound I-80 and the ramps at the “spaghetti bowl.”

Additional traffic and construction information can be found at udottraffic.utah.gov/ or on the UDOT traffic app. UDOT is also on social media platforms.

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Roads

A two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance sent multiple people to the hospital on Monday, Aug. 5, ...

Andrew Adams and Mark Jones

Ambulance involved in injury crash in South Ogden; five people hospitalized

Police are investigating a serious crash Monday night in South Ogden that involved an ambulance from Davis County.

4 days ago

a semi rolled and crashed against concrete...

Larry D. Curtis

Traffic alert: Semitrailer crash closes ramp to I-80 eastbound

A semitrailer rolled Saturday afternoon and blocked the ramp from southbound Interstate 15 to Interstate 80 eastbound, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

6 days ago

Man in cap with a sad expression...

Kiersten Nunez, KSL TV

Victim’s father reacts after arrest made in fatal Millcreek hit-and-run

An arrest has been made in connection to a tragic hit-and-run in Millcreek that claimed the life of 20-year-old Lindsey VanOrman. Her father, Bradly VanOrman, expressed that while this arrest is a step towards closure, it is far from the end of their journey for justice.

6 days ago

The state Route 201 bridge on 3200 West where traffic delays will happen for months as crews repair...

Michael Houck

UDOT warns of several closures and detours on major freeways in Salt Lake County

The Utah Department of Transportation has announced that three major roadways will be closed and delayed from Friday through Tuesday night. 

7 days ago

Lindsay VanOrman smiles in a graduation photo...

Larry D. Curtis

Man arrested for alleged involvement in Millcreek hit-and-run

A man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a hit-and-run collision that killed a woman in Millcreek last week.

7 days ago

Lindsay VanOrman, died from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle while trying to help a cat. ...

Garna Mejia

Family of victim killed in Millcreek hit-and-run ask those with information to come forward

Loved ones of a young woman killed in a hit-and-run incident earlier this weekend are speaking out.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Expect weekend traffic delays near downtown SLC and Spanish Fork