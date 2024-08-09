Expect weekend traffic delays near downtown SLC and Spanish Fork

SALT LAKE CITY — Travelers in Utah can expect significant delays this weekend near downtown Salt Lake City and on one of Utah’s main recreation routes to and from Moab and Lake Powell at Spanish Fork.

U.S. Highway 6

Interstate 15 connects southeastern Utah, including popular recreation locations like Moab and Lake Powell, by way of U.S. 6 at Spanish Fork. The route passes Soldier Summit and is a four-lane road in sections, carrying significant traffic in both directions, but will be reduced to a single lane at the 400 North Bridge in Spanish Fork, starting Sunday, Aug. 11 through Aug. 15 for bridge repairs, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

“Major delays should be expected,” the department said in a press release. “UDOT urges vacationers and commuters to use Spanish Fork Main Street to Canyon Road or state Route 77 to U.S. 89 as alternate routes to avoid major delays.”

Work will be ongoing daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the lane closures will be in place for all hours as crews replace the bridge deck. The same lane closures will repeat Aug. 18-22. U.S. 6 cuts through the middle of the state traveling east-west. Called the Grand Army of the Republic Highway, it also cuts through much of the U.S. east to west, running from Bishop, California to Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City’s 500 South, including its ramps to I-15 southbound and Interstate 80 westbound, will be closed Friday from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, from 500 West to the freeway on-ramps as crews will replace overhead signs, working through the night.

In addition, the lane striping crew will be “throughout the Salt Lake Valley” to put in wider lane markings for visibility and reflectivity on both I-15 and Interstate 215. UDOT will close adjacent lanes and on and off ramps during this process. Crews will work through the night, starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10, crews will work on eastbound I-80 in Parleys Canyon near Lambs Canyon

Sunday, Aug. 11 and Monday, Aug. 12, crews will work on northbound I-15 from the I-215 interchange north through the eastbound I-80 interchange. Temporary ramp closures can be expected at I-215 westbound to I-15 northbound, 4500 South and 3300 South eastbound I-80 and the ramps at the “spaghetti bowl.”

Additional traffic and construction information can be found at udottraffic.utah.gov/ or on the UDOT traffic app. UDOT is also on social media platforms.