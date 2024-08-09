2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
Real Salt Lake Acquires FC Copenhagen Midfielder Diogo Gonçalves

Aug 9, 2024, 10:15 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake announced the acquisition of FC Copenhagen midfielder Diogo Gonçalves on Friday.

According to reports, Real paid around $3 million for the Designated Player who is signed through 2026 with options in 2027 and 2028.

The Portuguese midfielder will play in a non-European league for the first time in his career after making 38 appearances for Copenhagen over three seasons.

During his time in the Danish Superliga, Gonçalves posted 14 goals and three assists.

Real Salt Lake chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid spoke highly of the claret and cobalt’s new addition.

“Always elated to add another very technical, aggressive, and versatile attacker to our setup, as Diogo can no doubt help us in every phase of our game,” Schmid said. “We expect him to expand and impact our attack, and with the integration of the other summer additions, and are excited to see the group mesh here during the final stretch into the MLS Cup Playoffs.”

Gonçalves and RSL captain Chicho Arango have a short history together.

In 2017, both players crossed paths at Benfica in the Primeira Liga. Seven years later, the dynamic attackers will play together once again.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

