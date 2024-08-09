Birthday commemoration announced as President Russell M. Nelson turns 100

(Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved)

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sharing a broadcast to honor Church President Russell M. Nelson and highlight his teachings for his 100th birthday.

The broadcast is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m., President Nelson’s birthday.

The broadcast is scheduled to be 75 minutes and celebrate President Nelson’s life and teachings.

You can watch the live stream on Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Church’s YouTube channel and the Gospel Stream app.

The event also will be available for on-demand viewing on YouTube, Gospel Media and the Gospel Stream app. Live interpretation will be available in Arabic, Cantonese, Cebuano, English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog and Tongan, according to the newsroom Church website.