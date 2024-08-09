Utah Hockey Club Releases Inaugural Season Logo

SALT LAKE CITY – With just 60 days until the puck officially drops on the first ever NHL season in Salt Lake City, the Utah Hockey Club released their inaugural season logo on social media.

Introducing the 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒/𝟐𝟓 𝐈𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐨 🩵🖤🤍 The countdown continues ⏱️ 𝟲𝟬 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 ‘til puck drop#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/4mpLpVQ7Nq — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) August 9, 2024

In addition to the logo release, the team also showed how it looks on their temporary practice sheet out at the Utah Olympic Oval, located in Kearns.

a closer look at the ice 🧊🔍#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/Ui0ieOCp4i — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) August 9, 2024

With a crisp look at center ice, the logo not only features the Utah Hockey Club design, but also has the 2024-25 season and is topped off with a classic mountain outline at the top. Something many of Utah’s teams have included to incorporate Utah’s prestigious and iconic mountain ranges.

Utah Hockey Club Schedule

Utah will open its season against the Chicago Blackhawks in Delta Center on Tuesday, October 8.

Following the home opener, Utah will hit the road for a four-game trip. On that trip, the Anaheim Ducks, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers will host the league’s newest franchise for their home openers.

Utah HC will close out a busy 11-game month of October with five home matches in six games.

Notable matchups during that stretch include Boston on Saturday, October 19, and Colorado on Thursday, October 24.

Utah’s inaugural season will come to an end with five of the last 10 games being played at home.

Full Story: NHL Announces 82-Game Schedule For Inaugural Utah Hockey Club Season

Utah Hockey Club Projected Lineup

On Monday morning, the National Hockey League posted a projected lineup for the Utah Hockey Club on their Instagram and X accounts.

With a first real look at what the Utah Hockey Club roster could look like this season and how all the lines might shape out, it begs the questions, how do these guys fit together and what kind of a ceiling does this newly relocated team have?

Full Story: NHL Releases Projected Lineups For Utah Hockey Club

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @BagleyKSLsports