Paris created a brand for 2024, as Salt Lake City must in 2034

PARIS — Creating a brand for the world’s biggest sporting event can be challenging.

Paris has showcased its love for sport, culture and history at the 2024 Olympics and in 2034, Utah will get its chance.

The French capital is decked out in pink, blue and purple. Every venue has that color palette.

Organizers wanted a look that invited people to party and feel the spirit of the games.

“The look of the Paris games is absolutely gorgeous,” Molly Mazzolini said. “It’s an extension of them, their country, and it’s so beautiful to be able to experience that.

Mazzolini is part of the team that will help build a brand for the 2034 winter Olympics.

Tamara Vaifanua caught up with her when she traveled to Paris with the Utah delegation to make its final pitch to the International Olympic Committee. She said incorporating culture with sustainability is important.

“The vision, too, with SLC Utah 2034 is all about elevating everyone. And so that’s something that will definitely the brand is the perfect extension of that,” Mazzolini said. “And so we’re starting with our transition logo and moving forward with things that get bigger than all of us through design.”

Mazzolini gets asked about bringing the 2002 beret back.

They are forming a committee that will make those decisions, so there are no definite answers yet.