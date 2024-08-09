2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Report: Jazz Sign Svi Mykhailiuk To Four-Year Deal

Aug 9, 2024, 2:13 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are adding depth on the wing as they plan to sign free-agent shooter Svi Mykhailiuk.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke news of the agreement on social media.

“Free agent F Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed on a four-year, $15 million deal with the Utah Jazz, agent Michael Lelchitski of @SIGSports tells ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote. “He played 41 games for the NBA champion Boston Celtics last season.”

Svi Mykhailiuk Signs With Utah Jazz

Mykhailiuk will join the Jazz as he enters his seventh season in the NBA.

The Kansas wing was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft and has played for seven teams during his career.

Mykhailiuk has career averages of 6.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 40 percent from the floor and 36 percent from the three-point line.

The 27-year-old made eight postseason appearances with the Celtics during their Finals run last season.

Mykhailiuk has made 293 appearances during his NBA career providing the Jazz with experience on the perimeter and additional floor spacing after losing Simone Fontecchio and Kelly Olynyk last season.

With the addition of Mykhailiuk, teamed with yet-to-be-signed Drew Eubanks and second-round pick Kyle Filipowski, the Jazz will have filled 14 of their 15 guaranteed roster spots.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

