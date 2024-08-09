60 In 60: #16 Utah State’s Spencer Petras (Quarterback)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 18 is Utah State quarterback Spencer Petras.



Petras makes it a baker’s dozen Aggies on the 2024 60 in 60 list. He joins USU’s most recent picks No. 24 Rahsul Faison (RB), No. 28 Micah Davis (WR), No. 32 Robert Briggs (RB), and No. 44 Blaine Spires (DE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah State’s Spencer Petras

Listed at 6’5 and 230 pounds, Petras has excellent size and enters fall camp as QB1 for Utah State. Petras left Iowa with a .567 career completion percentage (468-of-825) for 5,199 yards and 24 touchdowns against 19 interceptions.

After transferring from the University of Iowa after six seasons, Petras is in his first year with the Aggies. An honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2020, Petras started 31 of the 37 games he played with the Hawkeyes. He missed all of 2023 with an injury.

Utah State starting QB Spencer Petras working Gun Play Action Slide and Resets throwing 12yd Skinny Post. So proud of this guys work ethic coming off complete tear of shoulder and worked himself into a FBS starting QB again after 3 starting seasons at Iowa. Not a better person in… pic.twitter.com/igWPvlOVff — Tony Racioppi (@Tonyrazz03) May 10, 2024

Originally from San Rafael, California, Petras joins Utah State as a graduate transfer. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Entrepreneurial Health. He is seeking a Master’s Degree in Sports Management at USU.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24