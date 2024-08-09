2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

New bodycam video shows moment police officer saw Trump shooter just before assassination attempt

Aug 9, 2024, 2:31 PM | Updated: 2:32 pm

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CURT DEVINE, HOLMES LYBRAND, ISABELLE CHAPMAN AND ZACHARY COHEN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Dramatic video obtained by CNN shows, for the first time, the moment a police officer climbed up to the roof of a building overlooking the Donald Trump rally on July 13 and saw the former president’s would-be assassin just before the shooting began.

Other footage from the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which CNN obtained through a public records request, shows local officers lamenting that they told Secret Service to post officers near the building the gunman fired from days earlier.

A video from the Butler police officer’s body-worn camera shows how the officer was hoisted up by his colleague onto the roof, quickly dropping down after he sees the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Approximately 40 seconds later, Crooks turned back and fired eight shots at Trump, who was hit in the ear. Seconds later, a Secret Service sniper shot and killed Crooks.

After the encounter, the officer runs around to another side of the building before running to his police car to retrieve a rifle.

“F**king this close bro,” the officer who saw Crooks says to another officer. “Dude, he turned around on me.”

One officer asks where the shooter is and the officer, panting, says, “He’s straight up.”

“Who’s got eyes on him?” the officer asks. “He was right where you picked me up, bro. He was on that left side.”

Over the radio a voice says: “We have two civilians – tending to them,” and later, “I need an ambulance in the back.”

This video was released by Butler Township Police Department in response to CNN’s public records request that asked for any body-camera video or dash-camera video involving Butler Township officers or personnel related to the rally and shooting at Butler Farm Show on July 13. The township initially declined to release the content but did after CNN appealed.

Man killed in Trump assassination attempt identified as firefighter Corey Comperatore

 

‘Don’t put up your head – he’s right there’

 

On the dashboard camera of the officer who came face-to-face with Crooks, three shots can be heard ringing out, followed by five more shots fired in rapid succession.

“Don’t put up your head – he’s right there!” the officer shouts to others after opening his car half a minute after the shots were fired.

Shortly after, video shows law enforcement officers attempting to access the roof.

“He’s got glasses, long hair,” the officer who saw Crooks tells several others climbing up the side of the building. “Yo, Mike, I climbed the wall and I popped my head right in front of him bro, he’s got a book bag, he’s got mad sh*t, AR laying down.”

“But watch out because he can f**king come right down on you over there,” the officer warns.

The officer adds later: “Before you m*therf**kers came up here I popped my head up there like an idiot, by myself, dude. He turned around, I f**king dropped.”

When they ultimately access the top of the building, footage shows Crooks’ lifeless body, his rifle and a trail of blood running down the side of the roof.

 

Officers say they asked for Secret Service help earlier that week

 

In a separate video released by the Butler police, one officer can be heard telling colleagues about 10 minutes after the shooting that he had told Secret Service to post law enforcement by the building that Crooks fired from.

“I f**king told them they need to post the guys f**king over here,” the officer said. “I told them that, the f**king, the Secret Service, I told them that f**king Tuesday. I told them to post f**king guys over here.”

Another officer replied that he wasn’t “even concerned about it because I thought someone was on the roof. I thought that’s how we — how in the hell can you lose a guy walking back here?”

“I talked to the Secret Service guys, they were like, ‘Yeah, no problem, we’re going to post guys over here,’” the first officer said.

Secret Service posted three local counter snipers inside one of the adjacent buildings, one of whom took pictures of Crooks earlier that day and left his post to go looking for the soon-to-be shooter.

In a statement Thursday, the Secret Service said it is reviewing the newly released body-camera video.

“The U.S. Secret service appreciates our local law enforcement partners, who acted courageously as they worked to locate the shooter that day,” said Anthony Guglielmi, an agency spokesperson. “The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was a U.S. Secret Service failure, and we are reviewing and updating our protective policies and procedures in order to ensure a tragedy like this never occurs again.”

Secret Service director, grilled by lawmakers on the Trump assassination attempt, says: ‘We failed’

Documents from shooting range show Crooks’ preparation

 

On Thursday, Sen. Chuck Grassley released documents obtained from the shooter’s gun club that revealed new details about Crooks’s preparation in the months leading up to the attempted assassination of Trump.

The records from Clairton Sportsmen’s Club, reviewed by CNN, show Crooks visited the gun range a total of 43 times after establishing a membership on August 10, 2023 – less than a year before the assassination attempt

Sign-in sheets provided to Grassley, an Iowa Republican, by Clairton Sportsmen’s Club also indicate Crooks spent the majority of his time at the rifle range – rather than other designated areas for firing pistols or shotguns – in the months immediately preceding the rally where he ultimately used the same type of weapon to shoot Trump.

Crooks attended target practice at the club three to six times per month in 2024, before making one final visit at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2024 – the day before the Trump rally, according to the records obtained by Grassley.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. A Texas gra...

Associated Press

Travis Scott arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Friday.

9 hours ago

FILE - Police lights (Ray Boone, KSL TV)...

Larry D. Curtis

Layton man arrested, accused of trying to pull toddler into his apartment and exposing himself

A Layton man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to kidnap a child and lewdness at an apartment complex Wednesday.

9 hours ago

The crime scene where Joseph and Gail Bailey where found dead in their homes on June 18, 2024....

Daniella Rivera

‘My kids are out swimming’: 911 call audio sheds light on double murder

Recorded audio of a 911 call obtained by the KSL Investigators sheds light on frantic moments after gunshots rang out in a Washington City neighborhood in June.

20 hours ago

Rachel Reynolds, a second cafeteria worker at Kanesville Elementary who spoke out about the alleged...

Garna Mejia

‘He deserved so much more than this’: Second cafeteria worker speaks out in Gavin Peterson case

A second cafeteria worker is speaking out about actions taken to alert the DCFS of suspected child abuse suffered by a 12-year-old boy who died in July.

21 hours ago

FILE - A chair sits in the execution chamber at the Utah State Prison on June 18, 2010, after Ronni...

Brian Carlson

State will review its execution of Honie as firing squad case looms

Just after midnight Thursday morning Utah carried out its first prisoner execution since 2010. Inmate Taberon Honie was executed by lethal injection.

23 hours ago

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JULY 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY AND NO COMMERCIAL USE AT ANY TIME. NO USE ON ...

Phillipp-Moritz Jenne, Stefanie Dazio and and Kirsten Grieshaber, Associated Press

Suspects in foiled attack on Taylor Swift shows were inspired by Islamic State group, officials say

Austrian authorities say both suspects in a foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift shows in Vienna appeared to be inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

New bodycam video shows moment police officer saw Trump shooter just before assassination attempt