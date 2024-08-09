2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

BYU journalism class is taking notes in Paris during the Olympic Games

Aug 9, 2024, 5:08 PM | Updated: 5:57 pm

BY ALEX CABRERO


PARIS — A group of students from Utah are getting a one-in-a-lifetime experience of experiencing the 2024 Summer Games while also earning some college credit.

Miles Romney is a professor in Brigham Young University’s Journalism and Sports Media class. He and a dozen students saved up to visit the Paris Games, as the school thought it would be a great opportunity for students.

Romney with his two students in the streets of Paris.

Romney with his two students in the streets of Paris. (KSL TV)

He said the class is working with people who speak different languages and honing their traditional reporting and photography skills. Students also learn more about social media, sports marketing, and graphic design.

“The program is designed to bring all of those people together, but the one thread through all of that – stories,” Romney told KSL TV. “No matter what you do in sports, if you can tell a great story, if you can identify a great story, that’s the battle and that is what this experience is all about is bringing them here to tell real authentic stories.”

The students said they are enjoying their time in Paris but are still in class, so they have to balance sightseeing with their schoolwork. One thing they have to do every day is come up with a new news story and get that done on a deadline.

 

