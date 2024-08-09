2024 Paris Olympic coverage
OLYMPICS

When in Paris, explore the Palace of Versailles

Aug 9, 2024, 3:24 PM | Updated: 3:37 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


PARIS — Tamara Vaifanua took a walk through history as she took a walk through the Palace of Versailles.

It includes The Palace, the Estate of Trianon, the Gardens, the Park, The Estate of Marly, the Great Stables, and the Small Stables, and the Royal Tennis Court.

According to its official website, the future Louis XIII visited Versailles for his first hunting trip in August of 1607 where he discovered a forest, meadows and plenty of game. He eventually built a small hunting lodge there. Eventually, as king, the basis of the palace known today was finished in 1634.

The palace was selected for the signing of the WWI peace treaty in 1919. It suffered in the years after but American billionaire John D. Rockefeller made enormous donations for its restoration, in part because of French assistance to the United States in its war for independence.

 

