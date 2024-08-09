2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SUMMER GAMES

Salt Lake City Olympic pin trader says trading in Paris is ‘average,’ compared to previous Games

Aug 9, 2024, 5:54 PM | Updated: 10:47 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

PARIS — Pin collecting is a popular hobby worldwide, especially when it comes to Olympic pins. However, one Utah collector says the demand for trading pins in Paris for the 2024 Summer Games is quite low.

Janet Grissom of Salt Lake City describes herself as an unofficial professional pin trader. She has been to every Olympics since 2002 to trade pins, except 2020 Tokyo and 2022 Beijing, because of COVID restrictions.

“You get to talk to people that you normally would never get to talk to. And it’s fun trading with the kids and fun trading with people,” Grissom told KSL TV.

However, this year, it’s been tougher for her and other pin collectors to get together to trade or find new pins. Grissom believes it’s because there is no central Olympic village or plaza for fans to meet.

Grissom with other pin collectors at the Paris meet up,

Grissom with other pin collectors at the Paris meet up, (KSL TV)

“I don’t know. This Olympics has just been tougher,” she said.

Grissom also said Coco-Cola used to sponsor a pin trading area for the Olympics but didn’t do one for the Paris Games.

However, she did find a spot in Paris where a few pin traders got together to do some trading with fans. The most popular? A Snoop Dogg pin with the rapper showcasing the Olympic Rings in the only way he can.

The Snoop Dog Summer Game pin.

The Snoop Dog Summer Game pin. (KSL TV)

Watson’s win

While Olympic climber Sam Watson doesn’t have a Snoop Dogg pin, he got something a bit better on Thursday: a bronze medal and a world record.

“I have always said that climbing is a beautiful sport in the sense of community that it brings to the world,” Watson said. “And then I love the Team USA support that I have been getting in Salt Lake, in Dallas, and all around the country. I truly feel like I have the entire country behind me.”

The climber moved to Salt Lake City to live and train with Team USA. When he returns from Paris, he will start classes at the University of Utah and begin training for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

KSL 5 TV Live

Summer Games

Garrett Schoonover holding his saber in his fencing gear during the Fencing 2024 American Champions...

Emma Benson

Utah wheelchair fencer to represent Team USA at Paris Paralympic Games

A Sandy native is heading to Paris to represent Team USA at the Paralympics. His sport, wheelchair fencing.

3 hours ago

The Palace of Versailles, during the 2024 Olympics in Paris. (KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

When in Paris, explore the Palace of Versailles

Tamara Vaifanua took a walk through history as she took a walk through the Palace of Versailles.

7 hours ago

FILE — A general view of the Eiffel tower at sunset during a Men's Round of 16 match between Tea...

Tamara Vaifanua

Paris created a brand for 2024, as Salt Lake City must in 2034

Creating a brand for the world’s biggest sporting event can be challenging. Paris has showcased its love for sport, culture and history at the 2024 Olympics and in 2034, Utah will get its chance.

8 hours ago

Spectators watch a quarterfinal beach volleyball match between Australia and Switzerland at sunset ...

KSLTV.com

Expert: Use part of first trip to beautiful Paris to plan your second trip

Oliver Gee's advice for visiting Paris for the first time is to save to walk around an you'll start planning for your second trip.

9 hours ago

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: Soufiane El Bakkali of Team Morocco and Kenneth Rooks of Team United St...

KSL TV

Kenneth Rooks talks to KSL TV after surprise silver in steeplechase

Olympic silver medalist Kenneth Rooks spoke with Sam Farnsworth about his surprise silver in the steeplechase.

14 hours ago

Andrew Macdonald of Team Great Britain warming up during the Men's Park Prelims on day twelve of th...

Sam Farnsworth

Place de la Concorde is a temporary home for ‘playground sports’ during the Summer Games

Playground sports are making their debut in the Paris Olympics but not in big venues like most people would think.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Salt Lake City Olympic pin trader says trading in Paris is ‘average,’ compared to previous Games