Iconic Double Arch known as ‘Toilet Bowl’ collapses at Lake Powell

Aug 9, 2024, 4:13 PM | Updated: 4:58 pm

Double Arch at Lake Powell viewed before its collapse on Aug. 8, 2024. (Courtesy Janessa Zech)

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

PAGE, Az — Rangers confirmed what people have been proclaiming on social media Friday, the Double Arch, often called the Toilet Bowl, in Lake Powell collapsed.

The National Park Service said the 190-million-year-old sandstone feature, that was often the playground for boaters in the Glen Canyon Recreation Area in Rock Creek Bay, fell into the water Thursday.

The Double Arch area on Aug. 9, 2024, after it collapsed, the gap in the center where the arch once was. (National Park Service)

“Changing water levels and erosion from wave action is suspected of contributing to the ultimate collapse of the arch,” the National Park Service said in a release.

Before the official announcement, Instagram and Facebook were discussing the collapse with many sharing video of running on, around and under the hole in the rock. It was a beloved destination for boaters in the area.

 

The Navajo sandstone arch originated in the late Triassic to early Jurassic periods, according to the National Park Service. It was also called Crescent Pool and Hole in the Roof, NPS said.

“This event serves as a reminder of our responsibility and need to protect the mineral resources surrounding Lake Powell,” Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Superintendent Michelle Kerns stated in a press release. “These features have a life span that can be influenced or damaged by manmade interventions. While we don’t know what caused this collapse, we will continue to maintain our resource protection efforts on Lake Powell for future generations to enjoy. Please enjoy our resources but leave no trace.”

The National Park Service included a leave-no-trace link for Lake Powell. You can visit it here: nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/leavenotrace.htm.

Double Arch at Lake Powell viewed before its collapse on Aug. 8, 2024. (NPS) Double Arch at Lake Powell viewed before its collapse on Aug. 8, 2024. (Courtesy Janessa Zech) Double Arch at Lake Powell viewed before its collapse on Aug. 8, 2024. (Courtesy Janessa Zech) Double Arch at Lake Powell viewed before its collapse on Aug. 8, 2024. (Courtesy Janessa Zech) Lake Powell in May 2024 as seen from KSL's Chopper 5. Created in 1963, the human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. It is estimated 2 million people visit annually. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) A boat travels down a canyon on Lake Powell in May 2024, as seen from KSL's Chopper 5. Created in 1963, the human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. It is estimated 2 million people visit annually. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Lake Powell as seen from KSL's Chopper 5 in May 2024. Created in 1963, the human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. It is estimated 2 million people visit annually. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Lake Powell in May 2024, as seen from Chopper 5. The human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) A house boat pulls a smaller boat on Lake Powell in May 2024, as seen from Chopper 5. The human-made lake fills Glen Canyon with water from the Colorado River. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Lake Powell with boats on the surface as viewed from KSL's Chopper 5 in May, 2024. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Lake Powell’s “bathtub ring”, a light-colored coating of mineral deposits left during periods of higher water on the reservoir, is seen on canyon walls on Oct. 6, 2022, near Bullfrong. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) Lake Powell (Ken Fall, KSL TV)

