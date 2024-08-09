PAGE, Az — Rangers confirmed what people have been proclaiming on social media Friday, the Double Arch, often called the Toilet Bowl, in Lake Powell collapsed.

The National Park Service said the 190-million-year-old sandstone feature, that was often the playground for boaters in the Glen Canyon Recreation Area in Rock Creek Bay, fell into the water Thursday.

“Changing water levels and erosion from wave action is suspected of contributing to the ultimate collapse of the arch,” the National Park Service said in a release.

Before the official announcement, Instagram and Facebook were discussing the collapse with many sharing video of running on, around and under the hole in the rock. It was a beloved destination for boaters in the area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janessa Zech (@janessaz)

The Navajo sandstone arch originated in the late Triassic to early Jurassic periods, according to the National Park Service. It was also called Crescent Pool and Hole in the Roof, NPS said.

“This event serves as a reminder of our responsibility and need to protect the mineral resources surrounding Lake Powell,” Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Superintendent Michelle Kerns stated in a press release. “These features have a life span that can be influenced or damaged by manmade interventions. While we don’t know what caused this collapse, we will continue to maintain our resource protection efforts on Lake Powell for future generations to enjoy. Please enjoy our resources but leave no trace.”

The National Park Service included a leave-no-trace link for Lake Powell. You can visit it here: nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/leavenotrace.htm.