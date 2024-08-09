2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Gobert Enters Gold Medal Game In Lose-Lose Situation

Aug 9, 2024, 3:37 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – On the verge of the most important game of his basketball career, Rudy Gobert has found himself in a no-win situation, even if he takes home a gold medal with the French National team.

France, the host of the 2024 Olympic Games will face Team USA in a rematch of the 2020 gold medal game, a meeting three years in the making.

Regardless of the game’s outcome, the Olympics have been far from ideal for the former Utah Jazz center.

Gobert In Difficult Situation Ahead Of Gold Medal Game

Gobert entered the 2024 Olympics as one of the most prominent faces of the men’s basketball tournament, but has quickly evolved into an afterthought for the French roster.

The four-time Defensive Player of the Year is averaging just 3.6 points per game in five appearances, and has seen a significant dip in minutes over France’s last two outings.

Gobert played just five minutes in Thursday’s semi-final win over Germany, and three minutes in Tuesday’s knockout victory over Canada.

Related: Team USA Rallys To Advance To Gold Medal Game

Team France has opted to start San Antonio Spurs phenom Vitory Wembanyama, while turning to undersized center Mathias Lessort off the bench.

Though Gobert should be lauded for willingly taking a backseat to help his native country compete for a gold medal, it’s made him a target for criticism, even among his fellow NBA players.

Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green, who has a long-sorted history with Gobert, addressed the issue on his podcast.

“To be taken out of the lineup on any other team in the Olympics as an NBA player not named Team USA is kinda crazy,” Green said.

Mixed Signals From France, Gobert

The exact reason for Gobert’s reduced playing time has been subject to discussion.

The Minnesota Timberwolves center told reporters he’d undergone surgery on an injured finger before Tuesday’s win over Team Canada, though French coach Vincent Collet said Gobert only underwent an MRI on the finger.

Collet also said the decision was based on “the issue of the matchups” leading to fewer minutes.

Barring a surprise decision to re-insert the French star into the lineup in Saturday’s Olympic finale, Gobert may be facing a lose-lose scenario.

If France loses, he’ll be blamed for not proving he deserved to be on the floor, even with the games being played in his home country.

If France wins, Gobert’s critics will say the gold came despite his performance, not because of it.

After coming up just short in Tokyo, the 2024 games were supposed to be a celebration of Gobert in his homecoming at the Olympics.

Instead, the 32-year-old has once again found himself as the center of controversy, even with a chance to help his team win a gold medal.

How To Watch Team USA vs. France In Gold Medal Game

Gobert and France will host Team USA at 1:30 p.m. MST on Saturday.

The gold medal game will be broadcast on NBC and available to stream on Peacock.

