‘Dove Creek Fire’ forces evacuations near Park Valley in Box Elder County
Aug 9, 2024, 4:44 PM | Updated: 10:57 pm
(Utah Fire Info)
BOX ELDER COUNTY— On Friday afternoon, a new wildfire threatened several structures in Box Elder County.
According to Utah Fire Info, the Dove Creek Fire is about 594 acres and 55% contained. Twelve structures were threatened, but due to the favorable weather, firefighters were able to protect them.
Fire officials have not provided an update on the evacuation order.
