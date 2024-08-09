2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weekend traffic delays
UTAH FIREWATCH

‘Dove Creek Fire’ forces evacuations near Park Valley in Box Elder County

Aug 9, 2024, 4:44 PM | Updated: 10:57 pm

The Dove Creek Fire in Box Elder County on Aug. 9, 2024....

The Dove Creek Fire in Box Elder County on Aug. 9, 2024. (Utah Fire Info)

(Utah Fire Info)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


BOX ELDER COUNTY— On Friday afternoon, a new wildfire threatened several structures in Box Elder County.

According to Utah Fire Info, the Dove Creek Fire is about 594 acres and 55% contained. Twelve structures were threatened, but due to the favorable weather, firefighters were able to protect them.

Fire officials have not provided an update on the evacuation order.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more 

